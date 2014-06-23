Sexy Mugshot Guy’s Wife Is Totally Not Cool With His Newfound Internet Heartthrob Status

It was just four days ago since Jeremy Meeks, the blue-eyed dreamy felon who captured the hearts (and likely a few vibrators) of women across the internet, came sauntering into our lives with his Sexy McSexington mugshot — but it already feels like we’ve known him forever. One person less than enthused with the attention Meeks is getting, however, is his lucky, lucky wife* and mother of his two children, who wants YOU BITCHES TO BACK THE F*CK OFF. I’ve been waiting for this pretty much ever since the moment I found out he was married.

Via CBS Sacramento:

“I wouldn’t be surprised if you don’t see her at all in the cameras, because she’s upset,” said friend Simone Johnson.

“She’s furious. Her man is in there and people are taking it as a joke, thinking it’s funny talking about his looks, saying all kinds of crazy things.”

I’m guessing that you would NOT want to cross Mrs. Jeremy Meeks. But on a serious note, I can understand where she’s coming from. Maybe this is indicative that we should open up a sincere dialogue on how we treat our internet flavors of the week — such as Charles Ramsey and even the Dumpster Sex couple — who we raise up on a meme pedestal and then leave high and dry to deal with the repercussions of their accidental internet fame once we grow bored of them and move onto the next thing. This may be a very valid thing that we should look into.

But then again, on the other side of the coin…

I feel like my my position is pretty clear on the whole thing.

* Although not that lucky because of the whole husband being in jail thing

(Via Gawker)