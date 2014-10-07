Shazam! Exhibits His Wisdom, Stamina And Courage In Three Charming Animated Shorts

10.07.14 4 years ago

So, DC and New Line Cinema are planning a Shazam! movie (one co-starring the Rock no less) so hey, it might be time to start educating non-hardcore comic fans as to who exactly this Captain Mar–er, Shazam guy is. Well, Warner Bros. is getting to work on that with three new DC Nation shorts that will air during Cartoon Network shows like Teen Titans GO!

Done in the style of classic ’30s cartoons (with a bit of Ren and Stimpy thrown in for good measure) these Shazam! shorts are a ton of fun, and well worth watching…

Good stuff. Hell, I’d be up for a full Shazam! series after watching those.

Via Neatorama

