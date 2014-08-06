‘She-Hulk’, ‘Jennifer Blood’ And Other Comics Of Note, August 6th

Superman/Wonder Woman Annual #1 and Action Comics Annual #3
Since these are two chapters of the same story, I’m lumping them together for review purposes. Honestly, Doomed hasn’t thrilled me from the start; the idea of Doomsday as a virus is a little too Jason Goes To Hell for my tastes, and it’s an idea that needs one writer, not everybody on top of each other. Still, it’s fun enough Superman comics, but not something that stands out if you’re not already reading these comics on a regular basis.
Imperial #1
Mark is a normal guy about to get married. He also has just discovered he’s the next Imperial, the only real superhero, and it might be a choice between one or the other. Steven Seagle’s first issue is great not least because Seagle nails what it’s like to deal with the buildup to getting married, and the book is both funny and action-packed; the Imperial may save humanity, but he’s not the warmest guy. Off-beat, very funny, and highly recommended.
Nightworld #1
Paolo Leandri and Adam McGovern turn out an exceptionally weird book, thanks to Kickstarter, that feels like a reprint from the ’60s, and that’s meant in the best possible way. Definitely an acquired taste with its purple prose and Kirbyesque art, but also something unique and strange.
Howtoons: Reignition #1
This is a book aimed squarely at kids, and is full of little science projects that kids can put together, anchored by Fred Van Lente’s gleefully snarky storytelling and Tom Fowler’s note-perfect artwork. If there’s a kid you’re buying comics for? Buy ’em this one.
Usagi Yojimbo: Senso #1
Do Stan Sakai a favor, and yourself, a favor and buy this book this week. This retelling of samurai legend with funny animals is both strong work of Sakai and very strange, even by this book’s standards, and Usagi’s worry for his son cuts close to the bone in light of the health problems Sakai’s family is struggling with. Worth a read, from an artist worth supporting.
Little Nemo: Return To Slumberland #1
One of the progenitors of the comic book returns! Eric Shanower and Gabriel Rodriguez have the intimidating task of reviving the Windsor McCay classic. Honestly, it’s a tall order: McCay’s attention to detail and flights of whimsy are tough to beat even today. But Rodriguez and Shanower capture the spirit of the strip quite well, making a cute and even beautiful book that’s perfect for fans of the strip and kids alike.
Steven Universe #1
Cartoon Network’s amusingly silly superhero series gets an equally amusingly silly comic book. Nothing groundbreaking, but fairly in line with Boom!’s other offerings along these lines, and a good comic for kids.
Harbinger: Omegas #1
Toyo Harada has flipped out and essentially decided he runs the world now. Standing against him are… pretty much nobody, as Peter Stanchek has completely broken down. In some ways this is a reboot of the original book, but with some… interesting twists. Worth a read if you’re a fan of Valiant’s books.
Genius #1
This book, about LA gangs united under one smart teenaged girl to, uh, kill the cops, doesn’t quite live up to its title. First of all, it doesn’t really do a lot to explain the long, ugly, and painful history of racism within the LAPD and the struggles many communities in the city have faced when the police are more often than not the enemy. It’s one of many things the book takes as a given the reader knows without bothering to tell us, including, most gratingly on the part of writers Marc Bernardin and Adam Freeman, who all the characters are, why they’re involved, and why we should care.
There’s nothing worse than just assuming we’re going to care about the characters because they’re the good guys, and throwing that idea at a politically and socially complex problem is profoundly obnoxious. That’s especially bad because without that complexity, without the three-dimensionality, this becomes just another story of “cops vs. thugs.”
And they want us to buy an issue a week of this? No thanks.
Terminal Hero #1
What if you had an inoperable brain tumor, and tried an experimental treatment? What if it unlocked your inner mind? And what if your inner mind turned out to be kind of an a-hole? That’s the basic thrust of Peter Milligan’s story, backed up by Piotr Kowalski’s vivid art, and it’s a pretty fascinating start to what seems on paper to be a conventional story. Admittedly, doctors won’t like Milligan’s rampant distaste for them, but, hey, you can’t win them all.
Jennifer Blood: Born Again #1
Journeyman and 2 Guns creator Steven Grant is brought in to restart Garth Ennis’ Punisher knock-off and… actually delivers some solid, fun, R-rated action movie goods. With Ennis’ trademark excess trimmed out, Grant puts a lot of pieces in motion and it’s a lot of fun to see how they click together. A solid, fun, edgy book for those who want a little ultraviolence in their subs.
I have a long bus trip tomorrow so I’m saving my normal Wednesday comics for then. I’ve got Superior Spider-Man and a handful of back issues of X-Force.
Heh, you might want to look at the Boom! Humble Bundle if you’ve got a tablet-thingy.
[www.humblebundle.com]
$10 gets you a lot of books. Between Day Men, Translucid, and the Woods, that’s a pretty solid deal.
The new Humble Book Bundle is out? Along with the new Humble Mobile Bundle? STOP TEMPTING ME WITH STUFF TO BUY!
In all seriousness, kinda perturbed that both Boom and IDW support Humble Bundles but yet neither have provide DRM-free backups on Comixology.
I totally agree about that Superman/Doomsday story. That’s a six-issue arc at most, there’s no need for it to sprawl over 4 different books and all those one-shots in 6 months. And that’s not even counting the prologue and “aftermath” issues.
It’s just basically the “Power Struggle” story from the late ’90s with more Doomsday. I’m not against the concept, but yeesh.
Superman and his books are in that sad crossover state that the GL line is constantly in. Ironically, the best crossover that doesn’t produce fatigue was when Red Daughter of Krypton ran through Supergirl and Red Lanterns (and an issue of Green Lantern). Really rejuvenated both books. Now, both books are back crossing over within their respective lines, forcing me to drop Red Lanterns again.
no more Warren Ellis Moon Knight :(
Somehow I replied here, and not on the post I was trying. So… there’s that.
I am sad for Warren Ellis’ Moon Knight, but happy for Warren Ellis’ Injection coming not soon enough.
@Muffed Punt Injection I am looking forward to quite a bit.
Dan, thanks for the recommendations for comics aimed at kids. The Howtoons one looks like it could be a good pick up for my nephew and nieces.
No problem! Yeah, Howtoons is definitely a good book for kids, lots of little projects and fun stuff.
Superior Spider-Man – Welcome back, SpOck! I accept that you are the one to get this Spider-Verse team-up going!
Miracleman – aka the graphic birth issue
Rocket Raccoon – also, yay with seeing Guardians today! Seriously, I almost bought the first Bendis trade and a Gamora POP! bobble-head figure.
Harbinger Omegas – Didn’t get a soft-reboot vibe until you said it. Still, continues one of the best books out there.
Futures End – RECAP: Lois knows who her E2 doppelganger is. Barda kicks Deathstroke’s ass.
Grayson – enjoyable
Justice League 3000 – A book I don’t know how to quit. A book I think about dropping but proves to be entertaining and unique once read.
Earth 2- The wait for Earth 2: World’s End is going to be annoying. Also, a satisfying end to the current arc and a good set-up to World’s End.
Rocket I just dropped. I just couldn’t muster any interest for it. Not a knock to Skottie Young, but I just wasn’t enthused.
Between Rocket and Starlord I’m not sure if I’m going to end up keeping iether. they are just in the midling territory for me.
Doomsday as a “virus” seems like its just an excuse to monster-fy the DC universe. Much in the same way The Joker “jokerized” a bunch of villains when he thought he was dying.
Nah, they’re already doing that with Future’s End. Seriously, issue #0 was fucking horrific.
Wait, Superior Spider-Man? I thought they ended that arc a couple of months back.
In November, Marvel’s doing a Spider-Man event where every* Spider-Man ever will come together to face off against a big bad that’s been killing them across dimensions. Superior’s 2-issue return begins the set-up to said event in earnest.
*none of the Sony Spideys will show up. But it will include Spider-Women and Spider-animals.
And if he commits suicide again, I’m breaking out the torches.
I don’t think SpOck will kill himself again. Besides, these 2 issues are taking place during the Spidey 2099 arc when he got lost in the timestream as Horizon blew up. He has to return back at the end.
@tetrisdork True, but they can copy his brain or something.
I’m not sure if I should care about Spiderverse.
I loved Superior Spiderman, I love Superior Foes, I’m enjoying Amazing. I loved Scarlet Spider.
I just am uncertain that this is one that I’m going to follow through.