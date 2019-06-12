Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fox News host Shep Smith went rogue yet again on Tuesday by encouraging his largely conservative audience to read the Mueller report in full. His remarks came while reporting on a resolution that would allow for House Democrats to file a lawsuit to hold former White House counsel Don McGahn and Attorney General William Barr in civil contempt for not complying with congressional subpoenas.

Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) agreed to hold off on a vote that would hold Barr in criminal contempt, so long as the committee would be granted permission to look at specific evidence from Robert Mueller’s investigation. Yet, Smith pointed out that Justice Department sources have told Fox News that it won’t be a “blank check,” and that Chairman Nadler will not receive the documents he wants.

For his part, Nadler claims that Mueller’s report contains evidence of possible obstruction of justice, and obviously Smith agrees — as he launched into a diatribe that “everyone in America” should read the report:

“Remember, in his 400-plus page report that everyone in America should read — everyone — Robert Mueller laid out 10 instances of apparent obstruction of justice, criminal obstruction of justice, potentially, by President Trump. The special counsel did not exonerate the president. Said if they could’ve they would’ve, but they couldn’t so they didn’t.”

He went on to remind viewers that Mueller said that if his team had confidence that the president did not obstruct justice, they would have said so — but that was obviously not the case. Furthermore, Smith pointed out, that charging a sitting president with a crime was never an option due to Justice Department guidelines.