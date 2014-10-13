Shirtless Geraldo Rivera Is Here To Teach Us All About The Real Benghazi

#ISIS #Selfies
10.13.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Has it really only been about a year since Geraldo Rivera’s first shirtless Twitter selfie that triggered gag reflexes around the world? It seems like much longer. At any rate, Geraldo Rivera is in Puerto Rico where he took the time to pose for another seflie, this time tastefully paired with his thoughts on ISIS advancing on the Syrian border town of Kobani. As one does!

Unfortunately, even if that made any sense, his message kind of gets a bit overlooked due to the naked chest of Geraldo Rivera. What’s that saying they have in Puerto Rico? Oh right: No me gusta Geraldo Rivera old man titties.

(Via Gawker)

TOPICS#ISIS#Selfies
TAGSbenghazigeraldo riveraISISSELFIES

