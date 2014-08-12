Sierra Is Now Activision’s Indie Label, Apparently

Well, this is… OK, somewhat expected, but still interesting. We now know exactly what Activision is getting up to with Sierra; namely, they’re going to start publishing indie games. On PC!
This being Activision, “indie” has an unusually broad definition. Its first two games will be a new King’s Quest and a new Geometry Wars, from The Odd Gentlemen and Lucid Games, respectively. Tellingly, that press release we linked also states that they’ll be looking for indie developers to take on Sierra’s old games, so that should be interesting, especially if they resort to different genres.
As for why Activision would do this, the short answer is “Kickstarter.” Enough games are being crowdfunded for the PC, and interest in them is high enough, that Activision clearly believes it can step in when the fans have gotten their copy of the game and mine it for way more cash. The focus on Steam all over the press release and announcement is another telling sign; Activision thinks there’s cash to be made. Which is, well, the ideal scenario for many indie developers, but it’s not clear how fans will react to the biggest publisher on the block trying to play with the little guys. We’ll find out as the games start arriving, but expect at least one Kickstarter success to go on this label in short order.
This is… pretty exciting. If it gets me new Space Quest games, I’m all about it.
SQ 1 – used to play it at my aunts house and would always get to the part where I finaly got the right droid and the right ship, but it asked for some random cartridge that you could only get in the first 30 seconds of the game. And even when we got it I couldn’t figure out how to use it – haunted me for years. Finally figured it out a couple years ago playing the online version they had up. Like a 20 year gap between but totally worth the wait.
@Chazz Goodtimes
Figuring out the puzzles to these before the internet was the most frustrating/satisfying gaming of my youth. I re-installed Sam & Max from the original CD the other day, and that game was insane.
Click on everything, click everything on everything else. Still miss the puzzle. Days lost.
Don’t get me started on the time jumping around in Day of the Tentacle.
Now you can finish a game in 10 hours. Less frustrating but less rewarding.
@Drunkenfun DOTT, I got stuck on the beauty pageant for literally years. Cracked it maybe four years after I started playing the game.
Info about the devs…
-King’s Quest’s developer, The Odd Gentlemen, worked on puzzle platformer The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom (XBLA/Steam). A blog post revealed that KQ is a passion project for the dev.
-Lucid, developers of GeoWars3, is made up of former employees of Bizarre Creations and include people behind the original 2 GeoWars games. Except for the game’s creator/lead designer.
As for the new Sierra, hopefully everything will work out. I mean, who wouldn’t want to work on old properties Activision has lying around while their studios pump out CoD and Skylanders? New Crash Bandicoot? A Pitfall revival? Raven’s too busy with CoD, so who wants to make a new Hexen/Heretic? They even own Zork. And, besides, Activision isn’t alone in having indies re-invent old IP: WB is doing that with a new Gauntlet from the Magicka guys.
As for Activision using indies to revive the Sierra brand, more power to ya. Seriously. They’re sitting on a bunch of titles they aren’t using. And I’m not talking about the Sierra “Quest” games. Pitfall, Hexen/Heretic, Zork, Interstate ’76, Vigilante 8, etc. They’re all collecting dust while Activision’s own studios pump out Skylanders and CoD. Why not have someone else put their spin/touch on them? We might get good games out of it. And, it isn’t Activision reviving old IP with indie help. WB is doing the same thing with Gauntlet and their “Vault” initiative.