Simon Pegg Rumored To Be On ‘Star Wars Episode VII’ Set

IGN Middle East are reporting Simon Pegg has been spotted on the Abu Dhabi set of Star Wars Episode VII and has a “secret role” in the film. Pegg is friends with director J.J. Abrams, having appeared in his previous films Mission Impossible 3, Star Trek, and Star Trek Into Darkness. We wouldn’t be surprised if the highly-GIFable and adept at pranking (and pointing) Pegg were in another Abrams film, but this would contradict what he was saying last year.

Pegg told The Independent last September, “I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to be in [Star Wars Episode VII], to be honest. I think J.J. should cast new faces with no stunt casting. I wouldn’t want to be popped out of [enjoyment of] the film by a knowing cameo. I think it would be great to do it properly. When we watched the first Star Wars I didn’t know anybody – even Alec Guinness and Peter Cushing, who were emissaries from a more classical acting world. For me as a kid it was all new faces. I believed every single one of them. I think, let’s not be post-modern about it.”

Things may have changed since September, of course. If nothing else, we know he has some very strong feelings about Star Wars.

Via Bleeding Cool