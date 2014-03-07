The First Trailer For ‘Sin City: A Dame to Kill For’ Is Here To Injure Groins

Robert Rodriguez just tweeted the first trailer for Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (AKA Crotch Injuries Aplenty, Part Two), set to The Glitch Mob’s “Can’t Kill Us” off their new album. We also have a few pictures of Josh Brolin playing Clive Owen’s character before getting extensive plastic surgery, Mickey Rourke returning as Marv (yay!), Jessica Alba returning as Nancy and doing even more dancing (double yay!), and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a new character created by Rodriguez and Frank Miller.

Actors filmed their parts in front of a green screen at Rodriguez’s Troublemakers Studios whenever their schedules allowed (meaning many of the actors never met in person). In addition to the actors mentioned above, we’ll also be seeing Bruce Willis, Rosario Dawson, Jaime King, and Powers Booth again, as well as seeing Ray Liotta get some work finally. Julia Garner, Juno Temple, and Lady Gaga also snagged roles. (Gee, we wonder if Frank Miller wrote their characters as prostitutes with hearts of gold?)

Eva Green will be playing the titular dame to kill for. Understandable.

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For opens August 22nd, 2014.