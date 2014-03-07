The First Trailer For ‘Sin City: A Dame to Kill For’ Is Here To Injure Groins

#Jessica Alba #Robert Rodriguez #Lady Gaga #Joseph-Gordon Levitt
Entertainment Editor
03.06.14 2 Comments

Robert Rodriguez just tweeted the first trailer for Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (AKA Crotch Injuries Aplenty, Part Two), set to The Glitch Mob’s “Can’t Kill Us” off their new album. We also have a few pictures of Josh Brolin playing Clive Owen’s character before getting extensive plastic surgery, Mickey Rourke returning as Marv (yay!), Jessica Alba returning as Nancy and doing even more dancing (double yay!), and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a new character created by Rodriguez and Frank Miller.

Actors filmed their parts in front of a green screen at Rodriguez’s Troublemakers Studios whenever their schedules allowed (meaning many of the actors never met in person). In addition to the actors mentioned above, we’ll also be seeing Bruce Willis, Rosario Dawson, Jaime King, and Powers Booth again, as well as seeing Ray Liotta get some work finally. Julia Garner, Juno Temple, and Lady Gaga also snagged roles. (Gee, we wonder if Frank Miller wrote their characters as prostitutes with hearts of gold?)

Eva Green will be playing the titular dame to kill for. Understandable.

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For opens August 22nd, 2014.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jessica Alba#Robert Rodriguez#Lady Gaga#Joseph-Gordon Levitt
TAGSBruce WillisDIMENSION FILMSEVA GREENFRANK MILLERJESSICA ALBAJoseph Gordon-Levittjosh brolinJULIA GARNERJUNO TEMPLELADY GAGAMickey RourkeRAY LIOTTARobert Rodriguezsin city 2SIN CITY: A DAME TO KILL FOR

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP