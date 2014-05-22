‘Sin City: A Dame To Kill For’ Stars Bad Dialogue In These Posters

The real star of Sin City: A Dame To Kill For is going to be cheesy dialogue, if these new posters are any indication. But at least one of them has an Easter egg for those of us who’ve read all the comics.
The good news is that the stories A Dame To Kill For and Just Another Saturday Night, both great Sin City stories, are featured in the movie. The bad news is that Frank Miller wrote two “original” stories for the movie, so we’re not getting “Dark Knight Returns” Miller for a fair chunk of this movie, but rather “Holy Terror!” Miller.
And boy, it’s not hard to tell which is which. Check out the posters below.
Why the hell has it taken so long to get this movie made? Also I’m guessing Brittany Murphy is not coming back?
The short answer is that Robert Rodriguez followed his dong into an actress, which derailed his marriage and screwed up his studio, since his wife was kind of running the whole thing. Also, Miller took years to write the new stories.
Ah thanks for the info, I knew that he was banging Rose McGowan. The good news is it’s been so long since I’ve seen the first Sin City I don’t remember it at all which means it’s time to revisit that movie.
Damn, didn’t know it went down like that! So why wasn’t Rodriguez’s wife investigated in the mysterious death of Brittany Murphy? Seems like Roddy banging Murphy was decent motive.
Or wait, eww dude… you mean Roddy put his dong in Brittany AFTER she died?! Gross.
Or wait again, eww dude, that wasn’t Brittany’s corpse he donged, but Rose McGowan who looks like a corpse?! Really gross.
As much as I’m looking forward to this movie (9 fucking years!!) I’m getting a really bad “Crank: High Voltage”/”Machete Kills” vibe. Like I mean I feel like they’re gonna take all obnoxious elements of the first films and dial it up to 11. Which would be very, very bad.
It’s probably going to be awful. I have very little faith in Robert Rodriguez and zero faith in Frank Miller. Buuuut I work at a movie chain so I can see it for free so whatever.
“Never let the monster out!” screams Diane Lane.
Yeah, gotta admit, I did not have a positive reaction to Brolin next to that bit of dialogue.
Robert Rodriguez is a hack. Period.
Could they not get Clive Owen to come back? Or is this supposed to be before he got his “new face”?
This will be before Dwight gets his new face thus forming into Clive Owen from Sin City.
Thank you Jeezus.
Strippers that don’t actually get naked are my favorite because I’m very shy and sensitive.
Getting Jessica Alba to play a stripper who only wore chaps was fucking stupid. It’s not like they got her awesome acting skills as compensation.