‘Sin City: A Dame To Kill For’ Stars Bad Dialogue In These Posters

05.22.14 14 Comments
The real star of Sin City: A Dame To Kill For is going to be cheesy dialogue, if these new posters are any indication. But at least one of them has an Easter egg for those of us who’ve read all the comics.

The good news is that the stories A Dame To Kill For and Just Another Saturday Night, both great Sin City stories, are featured in the movie. The bad news is that Frank Miller wrote two “original” stories for the movie, so we’re not getting “Dark Knight Returns” Miller for a fair chunk of this movie, but rather “Holy Terror!” Miller.

And boy, it’s not hard to tell which is which. Check out the posters below.

