Sinestro Meets The Only Man He Fears In Our Exclusive Preview Of ‘Sinestro’ #5

#DC Comics #Comics
Senior Contributor
08.22.14
Sinestro is the master of fear. But there’s one thing that scares even him, as we find out in this exclusive preview of Sinestro #5

Sinestro has been a fairly interesting book, not least because DC called in supervillain book expert Cullen Bunn. Bunn has been exploring Sinestro’s noble goals and contrasting them smartly with his oppressive, violent ways of achieving them, bringing out that while Sinestro genuinely means well and wants to protect the people of Korugar, his moral myopia makes him just as dangerous to them as any other threat.

Of course, that doesn’t mean people don’t support his ends, but it still means he’ll have to explain his means to certain people. Like, for example, his greatest enemy:

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics#Comics
TAGSComicsDC COMICSexclusivesGREEN LANTERNpreviewsSINESTRO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP