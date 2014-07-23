‘Sinister Six’, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’, And ‘Uncharted’ Are Moving Forward After All

Our long national nightmare is finally over: Sony announced release dates for two more Spider-Man movies. (Yes, that was sarcasm. Did anybody really think they’d give these rights up?) Despite both Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman recently casting the future of Spidey movies at Sony into doubt, Sony and Columbia Pictures are definitely moving forward with that thing they need to keep the rights to. And also an adaptation of the video game Uncharted, because a Nathan Drake movie is like rebooting the Indiana Jones franchise without the stink of crystal skulls or Shia LaBeouf.
Columbia and Sony have kicked off Comic-Con a little early by announcing that Sinister Six is hitting theaters on November 11, 2016. The Amazing Spider-Man 3 will arrive sometime in 2018, and Uncharted has a release date of June 10, 2016. Here’s part of the press release, courtesy of Coming Soon:
Columbia Pictures today announced its updated release strategy for the nearly $4 billion Spider-Man franchise. The next film in the series will be Sinister Six, writer-director Drew Goddard’s highly anticipated villain team-up, which is the first of several planned character and story expansions. The film, which will be produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach, will hit theaters on November 11, 2016.
Columbia Pictures will then release the next installment, The Amazing Spider-Man 3, in 2018.
The studio also announced that it has slated Uncharted for June 10, 2016, a prime summer release date for the highly anticipated film. The movie is an action-adventure based upon the critically- acclaimed and top-selling PlayStation® video game series, which follows the adventures of treasure hunter Nathan Drake. Seth Gordon will direct the film. The latest draft of the screenplay is being written by David Guggenheim, and the film will be an Arad/Atlas Entertainment Production, produced by Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad. The video game series was developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Computer Entertainment America, LLC (SCEA). Uncharted takes the date on the release schedule previously held by The Amazing Spider-Man 3.
So The Amazing Spider-Man 3 is delayed (which we already knew), but it was supposed to tie into Sinister Six and Venom, at least one of which is now coming out first. No wonder Kurtzman and Orci seemed to be throwing up their hands in confusion during recent interviews.
But this is all just a distraction from the real issue: When will we finally get our Italian Spider-Man feature film?
Avi Arad is the most creatively incompetent person in movies today. It’s clear he has an affection for Spiderman. I truly believe that he has the best interests of the franchise at heart. But he’s awful. He doesn’t understand good movies the way he thinks he does. You don’t throw things in movies simply because it’s what the fans want to see. I, as a fan, wanted to see Venom in a Spider-Man movie. But I never never ever wanted to see Sam Raimi’s Venom. He never liked Venom and was open about it from the time he got the job for the 2002 movie. But nope, what Avi wants Avi gets. I really don’t think that we will get a truly incredible Spider-Man movie until he’s gone or relinquishes control.
That’s one of the points I like about the end of the second game when Drake mouths off to the big bad being a ‘monster’ and gets put in his place! – “How many men have you killed Drake?! How many just TODAY?!!”
It was naivety to believe they could be stopped. Nice that Uncharted is on schedule, anyway.
So would Spider-Man actually be in a sinister six movie, or just a bunch of rap rock looking villains sitting around talking about him?
Hopefully just talking about him. Maybe have a dart board with his face on it in the background, or a little Spidey action figure that they set up elaborate Rube Goldberg machines to squash him.