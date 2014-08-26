Six Lifehacks That Will Improve Any Party

Parties are always fun, but they also always have common problems, from flies to warm drinks. Here are a few simple, easy hacks to solve any party problem.

Add Salt To Your Ice And Water To Cool Down Beverages Fast

It’s the perpetual summer problem: You’ve got warm beer on a hot day, and you need to cool it off fast. But when you rummaging for ice in the cooler, take a moment and grab some of the salt. The salt melts the ice faster, so you will have water in the cooler, but it also lowers the overall freezing point of the water, meaning your water and ice are colder, they stay colder longer, and they suck the heat right out of your beverages. Just be sure to wipe off the mouth first.

Get Rid Of Dishes When You Eat Chips

Outdoor parties mean chips. But, as we all know, any chip bag is 75% air, so you either leave the chips out with the bag open, or you dump them into a bowl. Save yourself some dishwashing and do this: Open the bag, push in the corners, and slowly pull down the sides of the bag, pushing the chips up. The weight of the chips stabilizes the bag, so it doesn’t crumple, and it creates a natural bowl people can eat out of. Just chuck the bag when it’s empty.

Build An Epic Cooler Out Of A Kiddie Pool

So you need a cooler, but you don’t have one. Got a kiddie pool? Then you’ve got a cooler, as the above video shows you.

Rip A Can In Half With Your Bare Hands

You decide to hit the woods or the beach with some friends, you bring some food, and, of course, somebody forgets the can opener. No problem: Opening a can with just your hands is dead easy.

Here’s what you do. Press in on the side of the can with your thumbs, making a long dent around the side. Give it a good hard squeeze so the dent is as deep as you can get it. Repeat on the other side, then just grab either end and start flexing the can. The metal weakens at the dents and you’ll tear the can right in half. This also has the side effect of making you look like a magician.

Turn A Watermelon Into A Smoothie

Ah, the humble watermelon. Giver of nutrients, enlivener of parties… ridiculous pain to consume. If you don’t want to spend hours hacking at a rind, just do this. Grab a power drill and a coat hanger. Clean the coat hanger first, of course, straighten it out, and bend it in half. Put the two ends inside your drill and close the chuck tightly.

Then, cut a hole in the side of your watermelon, put in your coat hanger, and let it rip. Just rotate it around for about thirty seconds, and then cut a hole in the end or add a spigot for delicious, instant smoothies.

Build A Light Fixture Out Of Mike’s Bottles

Got a lot of bottles left over after a party? Many of us do. Here’s how to put them to use.

No matter what, remember this: With a little resourcefulness and style, it’s always summer.