Geoff Johns and John Romita Jr. wrap up their first Superman story by revealing that Ulysses, the blond human with Superman’s powers, is not all he seems. To say the least. But why are six million lives in the balance… and what can Superman do? Here’s a look at Superman #37 to find out.
Six Million People Face Abduction In Our Exclusive Preview Of ‘Superman’ #37
Senior Contributor
12.22.14
