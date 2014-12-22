Six Million People Face Abduction In Our Exclusive Preview Of ‘Superman’ #37

#Superman #DC Comics
Senior Contributor
12.22.14
Geoff Johns and John Romita Jr. wrap up their first Superman story by revealing that Ulysses, the blond human with Superman’s powers, is not all he seems. To say the least. But why are six million lives in the balance… and what can Superman do? Here’s a look at Superman #37 to find out.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Superman#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSexclusivesGEOFF JOHNSjohn romita jr.previewssuperman

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP