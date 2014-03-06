How Smart Are Your Celebs? The SAT Scores Are In And They’ll Surprise You.

I never took the SAT’s, but I took the ACT’s and I got a 29, so I think that was good at the time. But, apparently the College Board has come to the conclusion that they will go back to the old standard of grading up to 1,600. With that being said, let’s take a look at all your favorite celebrities, Presidents, and baseball players SAT scores! Via NY Times:
1. Ben Affleck: “Ben had almost perfect SAT scores in high school.”
2. Ke$ha: 1,500
3. Bill Gates: 1,590
4. George W. Bush: 1,206
5. Al Gore: 1,355
6. Scarlett Johansson: 1,080
7. Bill Cosby: 500
8. Steve Wozniak: 800 on the math section
9. Ben Bernanke: 1,590
10. Jesse Eisenberg: 1,260
11. Alex Rodriguez: 910
12. James Franco: “Near-perfect.”
Bush got a 1,206? Can you get a 1,206? Also, “Ben had almost perfect SAT scores in high school.” sounds like his Mom bragging about him as she sips some special tea that I’ve never heard about. Franco’s “Near-perfect” is totally a Franco score. Cosby with the 500? Explain yourself with the Jell-O, and the ha ha ha, and the things, and the terrible Cosby impression:
Welp, that explains the disastrous score.
Ke$ha seems like the ultimate troll. She sings and writes songs about the dumbest things imaginable, and then in her real life she just reads, goes to museums, and is really articulate. She also was in rehab and wanted to make art with our teeth. So, with smarts comes putting a dollar sign in your name and making artwork out of teeth. I’m pretty glad I changed my major from Fine Arts to Marketing. I could never properly turn a circle into a shaded sphere, anyway.
If memory serves, I got a 1,090, so nearly the same as ScarJo. More evidence that we’d be so good together……
Article was worth it if only for the Simpsons .gif.
There’s a Simpsons appropriate gif for all article occasions.
Haha exactly.
I’m smart enough to be Presidentz!
Although she is only about a month younger than me and I graduated in 2005 and took the test before it was changed in October of that year. I still can’t see her getting a 1500/1600.
No, no, no, Ke$ha’s parents gave her 1500 pennies for taking the SATs.
dammit. Kesha literally said she was better than most everyone else because she was good looking. I guess its possible for vapid wastes of life like her to be somewhat smart.
Kesha? Good looking? HA
That’s why I always was skeptical of Zach Morris’ score of “1502”
I think a lot of people consider Bush to be an idiot but in reality he simply didn’t really give a shit about the whole running a country business and probably did it only because he was pressured into it
As a Midwesterner I don’t know what any of these numbers mean because I took the ACTs instead.
i took neither, went to community college and then transferred. I did take the military aptitude test (forget the name) and four AP tests. Plus, state mandated proficiency exams in math and english. pretty much i was tested out and for no good reason.
High scores on Street Fighter 2.
@DEVO: ASVAB.
Apparently she attends math lectures for fun. I’ve never listened to her music but as I understand it, she’s actually pretty damn smart and the whole stage persona is an act. C’mon, do you really think she’s the first? It’s all smoke and mirrors and cleavage.
TIL i beat bush on the SATs. 1240. sadly, this may be the greatest accomplishment of my life.
You dumbass…i got a 1250 :)
I bow to both of you with my meager 1220. At least we can all look down on Georgie.
Unless that 1206 was just a typo and it’s actually supposed to say 1260. Hmm.
You’ve never listened to her music yet you know she attends math lectures for fun? Something doesn’t add up here.
I’ve never paid very much attention to her, but the few times I have, I’ve gotten the sense that there’s a bit more going on under the surface than she lets on. As such, that score is a surprise, but it’s not inconceivable.
Dang, Ke$ha…
I’m jealous that Steve got an 800 on the Math section. I got high, but it wasn’t 800. >=[
You’re smart, but you’re not Ke$ha smart.
Do we get to decide what you drink first, in order to make said urine that you are about to drink? Because Kesha is actually quite smart, and I think you should have to drink nothing but coffee, skunked Amstel Light, and broccoli smoothies for like a day, first.
770/720. I’ll let you guys decide which was verbal, which was math.
I was also the first or second year of SAT IIs, god those were stupid. Can’t remember which three I took, but I do remember they were all 800.
Ah ha, thanks for threadliching! Jeez, Uproxx, maybe you shouldn’t put “Also…” links to 9-month old articles.
Yeah, to be honest, until I see their GRE scores, I don’t give a shit.