This Sneaky Selfie Proves Michelle Obama And Her Daughters Love Beyoncé and Jay Z As Much As You Do

Getty Image

I don’t really quite know what’s being said in the above photo, which was taken at last December’s Presidential Inauguration. Make-up tips? The Walking Dead spoilers? Geopolitical strategies? Either way, it’s obvious Michelle Obama and Beyoncé are best buds. It’s no surprise, then, that Michelle and daughters Malia and Sasha would swing by Beyoncé and Jay Z’s On The Run Tour when it rolled through Chicago. What is rather unexpected, however, is seeing all three of them kick it in the general admission “pit” like, you know, one of us. Thanks to a stealthy Instagram user, we’ve got proof.

The first lady and her two gorgeous girls attended Queen Bey and hubby Jay Z’s On the Run concert last night in Chicago while President Barack Obama was busy visiting California. A sneaky Instagram user snapped a shot of the trio while posing for a selfie, and clearly, Michelle, Malia, 15, and Sasha, 12, are enjoying the power couple’s performance.

Listen, if I was given the chance, I’d get as close to Bey as possible, too.

Now, excuse me while I celebrate Jay and Bey’s hotness mourn their impending divorce.

Instagram via E! Online