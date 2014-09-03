Snoop Dogg Surprised A Couple Of Complete Strangers By Crashing Their Wedding

A couple who were getting married in Chicago Sunday night got quite the surprise when none other than Snoop Dogg himself came to join in on the celebration. Joe Scheller and Neesha Ghadiali had just been married at Chicago’s Hard Rock Hotel when the groom’s mother and photographer spotted Snoop getting out of a nearby limo. According to NBC News:

The groom’s mother, Mary Rose Frank, told the photographer “she was Snoop’s biggest fan,” and the photographer convinced the artist’s entourage to make the introduction, Hagerman said. “They had a great conversation and a ton of laughs inside the bar,” she said. “Snoop was a blast to be around.”

Of course he was a blast, he’s Snoop Freaking Dogg. I love how Snoop doesn’t even do all that much anymore other than get high on the internet, sometimes show up on Jimmy Kimmel or pop up in random songs and music videos — or, you know, at people’s weddings — and he still manages to win at the internet every time. Can someone just please give him his own show already? Or hell, maybe even Snoop Dogg for president. We already know he’s smoked pot in the White House.

Jus got Married A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Aug 31, 2014 at 6:14pm PDT

(Via Jezebel)