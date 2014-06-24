‘Snowpiercer’ Hits American Theaters This Week! Let’s Celebrate With A New Swinton-Heavy Clip.

Holy crap guys, starting this week you can go to a North American theatre and watch Snowpiercer in its entirety. No cuts or anything! It’s been a long, hard trek down a Weinstein-guarded road to get here, but it’s finally happening.

A bit of catch up — Snowpiercer is a post-apocalyptic movie in which the remainder of humanity has sequestered themselves in a massive, moving train that is bitterly divided along class lines. The movie is directed by Bong Joon-ho, stars major western actors like Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton and was a huge hit when it was released last year in South Korea. The Weinstein Company was going to give Snowpiercer a full blockbuster release here in North America, but at a steep price — they wanted to cut nearly half an hour of the film and add dorky explanatory voiceovers. Finally, after much wrangling, a compromise was struck whereby an unaltered version of the film would be rolled out in stages.

To celebrate here’s a new clip of Tilda Swinton being very Tilda Swinton-ey, and Chris Evans firing the first shot (so to speak)…

So, uh, hey those of you in major markets — do me a solid and go watch Snowpiercer this weekend instead of Transformers: Rise of the Falling Dinobots or whatever. You’ll feel better about yourself, and if you folks in the big markets watch the movie, maybe us proles in the smaller markets might get it, too!

Via Vulture