The Red Band Trailer For ‘Snowpiercer’, Now With 90% More Bass

Okay, so bear with me, I’m about to review movie trailers.

Last year we had the French trailer for Snowpiercer, this January there was the Japanese trailer. The former was pretty exciting and jam packed with footage, but it played like an action movie preview. The latter had a Japanese “IN A WORLD–” type narration that I think made it too much like… well, like those “IN A WORLD WHERE A TRAIN PIERCES THE SNOW” type of trailers.

The new (HD!) Red Band trailer is put together the best out of the three options I’ve seen. It’s very dark, there’s no third party voice over narration, there’s no weird rock and roll soundtrack. Chris Evans only has one line at the very end, which normally would be a drawback, but works very well here. The plot is explained through context better than the French trailer. It’s gritty and it’s tension-filled and Tilda Swinton sounds like a deranged Katherine Hepburn. I am PSYCHED.

Snowpiercer is set for limited release June 27th. Go see it instead of more Transformers movies. I might not make it until July, especially if it’s only released in L.A and New York. I MUST SEE THE TRAIN PIERCE THE SNOW.