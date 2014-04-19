So Just How Tall Will Saudi Arabia’s World’s Tallest Building Be?

Saudi Arabia is set to enter the world’s biggest d*ck measuing competition that is building the world’s tallest building by constructing a gigantic skyscrapers called the ‘Kingdom Tower.’ Via ABC News:
Construction for the world’s tallest skyscraper is set to start next week in Saudi Arabia, according to local media.
The Kingdom tower will measure 3,280 feet when completed, which stretches 568 feet taller than the current Guinness World Record holder for tallest man-made construction, the Burj Khalifa building in Dubai, The Saudi Gazette reported.
The finished structure will reportedly be 200 floors high and requires around 5.7 million square feet of concrete and 80,000 tonnes of steel to build, at a cost of roughly $1.23 billion.
Watching Tom Cruise swing around the Burj Khalifa building in Dubai during Ghost Protocol made my stomach hurt, so a building that is 568 feet taller makes me want to stare at the ground and never look up. Mission Impossible 5 should be pretty sweet though.
(Via ABC News)
I can’t wait until we find new energy sources so I can see all these idiot get bankrupted
Just think of how many jobs this is going to create! Why aren’t we doing this in America?
Oh right, we have JerryWorld. Carry on.
KING ABDULLAH: Come at me, terrorist bros.
i see it falling and alot of them dieing
I say the taller the better. Because one day we’s gonna blow it up, real good like.
CottonCandy, we take these threats very seriously. Your IP address and details will be forwarded to security and the FBI. They will then proceed to laugh us out off the phone and we will go back to trying to create the perfect dick joke.
Typical me fashion, I forget to reply to the guy. Or girl…could be a girl.
If you ever wonder who the least patriotic of any industry is, look no further than the oil and gas companies who lobby against wind, solar, and wave alternatives to line their and Arabs pockets. Owned and ran by the Bush’s. They built this. With our money. After the self same Saudis flew planes into ours. Do you see.
Guys, what if it’s a grower not a shower you guys?