So Just How Tall Will Saudi Arabia’s World’s Tallest Building Be?

Saudi Arabia is set to enter the world’s biggest d*ck measuing competition that is building the world’s tallest building by constructing a gigantic skyscrapers called the ‘Kingdom Tower.’ Via ABC News:

Construction for the world’s tallest skyscraper is set to start next week in Saudi Arabia, according to local media.

The Kingdom tower will measure 3,280 feet when completed, which stretches 568 feet taller than the current Guinness World Record holder for tallest man-made construction, the Burj Khalifa building in Dubai, The Saudi Gazette reported.

The finished structure will reportedly be 200 floors high and requires around 5.7 million square feet of concrete and 80,000 tonnes of steel to build, at a cost of roughly $1.23 billion.