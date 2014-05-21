So These SFW PornHub Ad Campaign Finalists Are Pretty Great

05.21.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

I don’t have a lot of background to share here on how exactly these came to be or who made them, and — honestly — I’m not all that eager to jump head first into research this early in the day while. But the good thing is that none of that really matters because the fun is in the visuals.

In what I’m pretty sure is a viral ad campaign by PornHub on Reddit, these “SFW Campaign Finalists” are making the rounds, and if you’ve got a semblance of a sense of humor and have ever visited a porn website it’s difficult to deny that these are pretty clever and effective. The internet really can’t have enough one-eyed monster jokes.

pornhub-ads-5

pornhub-ads-2

pornhub-ads-3

pornhub-ads-6

pornhub-ads-1

pornhub-ads-4

pornhub-ads-8

pornhub-ads-7

Via r/Funny

