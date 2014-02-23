Russia Manages To Make Fun Of Itself A Bit At The Sochi Closing Ceremonies

The Sochi Winter Olympics will always be remembered around here for providing a massive amount of entertainment via the schadenfreude and failure throughout. It seemed to be all we focused on for a bit, even going so far as to fake Sochi Fail in an effort to entertain.
So it’s comforting to see Russia poke a little fun at itself at the closing ceremony via this dance routine. It’s of course a call back to the opening ceremony and not a surprise considering the self awareness of ceremony director Konstantin Ernst:
So all and all, the Sochi Winter Olympics were a great success right? Even if they were horse whipping Pussy Riot and murdering dogs.
CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD…..
in the less popular olympics :(
No terrorist attacks and they finished top of the medal count, so I’m sure Russia is happy. Amusing end to the event. I look forward to best Korea’s threats to the next winter Olympics.
Lets see: Canada won Gold in both genders of hockey and curling? Success indeed.
I love how the Russians are finally portraying the other medals meaning something after the Rus lost to the Fins in the quarters the day after Putin said Russia winning gold in men’s hockey was life and death.