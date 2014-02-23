Russia Manages To Make Fun Of Itself A Bit At The Sochi Closing Ceremonies

The Sochi Winter Olympics will always be remembered around here for providing a massive amount of entertainment via the schadenfreude and failure throughout. It seemed to be all we focused on for a bit, even going so far as to fake Sochi Fail in an effort to entertain.

So it’s comforting to see Russia poke a little fun at itself at the closing ceremony via this dance routine. It’s of course a call back to the opening ceremony and not a surprise considering the self awareness of ceremony director Konstantin Ernst:

So all and all, the Sochi Winter Olympics were a great success right? Even if they were horse whipping Pussy Riot and murdering dogs.

