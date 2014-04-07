Two Of The Sochi Stray Dogs Have Retired To The Good Life In Florida

With the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia behind us, the eyes of the world have turned away from the city’s stray dog problem, and people have probably realized that they have stray dogs in their own cities to worry about. But that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t celebrate those who did what they could to help make a few canine lives a little better – like hunky dreamboat Gus Kenworthy – by rescuing them from the country’s “Gas first and then gas later in case you missed some” policy regarding stray animals. For example, the folks of Daytona Beach’s ARNI Foundation and Russia’s LAPA organization deserve plenty of credit, as they helped bring two dogs, Austen and Honey, to Florida for a little R&R.

All it took was some really generous donations, a 20-hour drive to Moscow and a 6,000-mile flight to make the lives of these Sochi stray dogs a little bit better. Now it’s just a matter of finding them a forever home, which should probably take all of two seconds, since people adore these types of stories.

The ARNI Foundation said it has received a lot of calls from people already wanting to adopt one of the dogs without even seeing them in person. “I hope they get incredible homes and make people happy and they’ll have such a life that is so different from where they came from,” Linn said. (Via My News 13)

They’re also just the first two of 18 Sochi dogs that will be coming to Florida, and they’re more than welcome to come by Orlando and scare the stray cats out of my backyard. The remaining dogs are stuck in Moscow because of a pilot strike, while some of them still need to be neutered. I’ll tell you, I’ve had some sh*tty flying experiences, but having my nuts cut off before flying from Moscow to Orlando would probably rank second on my list, behind every time I’ve ever flown Southwest.

http://WOFL.images.worldnow.com/interface/js/WNVideo.js?rnd=215404;hostDomain=www.myfoxorlando.com;playerWidth=650;playerHeight=400;isShowIcon=true;clipId=10008730;flvUri=;partnerclipid=;adTag=News;advertisingZone=;enableAds=true;landingPage=;islandingPageoverride=false;playerType=STANDARD_EMBEDDEDscript;controlsType=fixedFOX 35 News Orlando

(Video via My Fox Orlando)