Why Has Donald Glover Removed Himself Entirely From Social Media?

Donald Glover got a bit of good news on Friday, but don’t expect to see him celebrating online. Glover and his rapper alter ego Childish Gambino don’t seem to be on social media anymore. With the recent pilot announcement, you’d think he’d be more active on Twitter or Instagram. Instead, both accounts are no longer active:
According to Complex, either Gambino himself or a proxy removed all content from both accounts on December 10. Recent events in Ferguson and New York may be to blame:
It could be to protest the recent grand jury decisions not to indict the police officers who killed Michael Brown and Eric Garner. Just days before Gambino disappeared a subreddit dedicated to him made a similar move, although content is still being posted. His manager, Famuel Rothstein, has also replaced his Twitter profile pic with a photo from the United Blackout movement.
Since neither Glover nor Gambino have said anything publicly about the matter, only guesswork remains. If he’s taking a stand as Complex suspects, then good for him. If not, I sincerely hope he’s using the time to actually work on the over-a-year-in-the-making new comedy series at FX.
Twitter is sad as fuck.
His big stand is to not tweet?
That’s supposed to make a difference? Please tell me I’m just reading this wrong.
This seems to be suggesting that social media doesn’t help change anything; if so, stage two will be the big stand. Time for some action.
That’s someones theory, I wouldn’t attribute that to him or anything. I don’t see what the big deal is, twitter is awful.
This.
Silly Donglover!
ooooops.
*Don Glover
I was going to say, when he changed from that handle, it all went to hell.
Who cares
One less ironic tweet is awesome to me
And surprisingly the world still turned and cops are still racist. Thnx DG
I’m sure it’s yet another attempt to push his mysterious Childish Gambino persona when we all know he’s really just a comedian who did routines about Home Depot.