Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Took To Instagram To Taunt Us With Their Beauty

09.02.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

During the Not-So-Great Celebrity Nude Photo Leak of 2014, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello were in Mexico, showing off their bodies the way they were meant to be seen: with consent. The World’s Most Ridiculously Attractive Couple ™ are on vacation, although every day since Alcide was killed on True Blood (spoiler?) has been like a vacation for Manganiello, and Vergara uploaded two photos to Instagram: one of their legs on the beach, another taken in a hot tub, carefully cropped so as to only flaunt a hint of their sexiness and Manganiello’s symbolic cigar. Also, he’s Wolverine now.

Instagram via BuzzFeed

