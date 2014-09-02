Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Took To Instagram To Taunt Us With Their Beauty

During the Not-So-Great Celebrity Nude Photo Leak of 2014, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello were in Mexico, showing off their bodies the way they were meant to be seen: with consent. The World’s Most Ridiculously Attractive Couple ™ are on vacation, although every day since Alcide was killed on True Blood (spoiler?) has been like a vacation for Manganiello, and Vergara uploaded two photos to Instagram: one of their legs on the beach, another taken in a hot tub, carefully cropped so as to only flaunt a hint of their sexiness and Manganiello’s symbolic cigar. Also, he’s Wolverine now.
Those hot dogs look delicious
+1!
Take the rest of the day off, you’ve earned it.
You think those are bad? You should see HER legs!
Us Canadians are the funniest, right @Canadian Scott
Relevant:
[hot-dog-legs.tumblr.com]
Woahhhhh! Some buff dude’s shoulders and a big-titted lady’s eyebrows and hot dog legs? Fucking hell, that IS beautiful. Click-bait headline, Kurp.
So it’s come to this. The Master Race has arrived. Admittedly this Master Race is being bred by a Colombian Woman with an ass that makes angels cry and an Italian American Biker who can bench press trucks but none the less…their spawn shall shake nations. The Eugenics War is upon us!
He’s much prettier than her. (No homo!)