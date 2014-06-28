Some Food Critic Actually Tried Guy Fieri’s ‘Cheesecake Challenge’ From His Vegas Kitchen & Bar

Back in April we brought you highlights from Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar, which included something called the “Cheesecake Challenge” — a $12 dessert that was described as a “huge mountain of cheesecake topped with potato chips, pretzels + hot fudge.” At the time I said it sounded like an an obstacle kids would have had to dig through to find a flag during the obstacle course challenge at the end of Double Dare.
Well! Food critic and brave soul Andrew Kiraly from Nevada’s KNPR public radio sampled some offerings from Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar, and this is what he had to say about the Cheesecake Challenge. Which is actually half of an entire cheesecake.
It is half a cheesecake studded with pretzels and potato chips, then zigzagged with a drizzle of hot fudge. But the telling, crucial detail is how the half-cheesecake is presented. Instead of sitting flat — commonsense, quotidian, even jejune — the cheesecake is set on its edge like a wheel, so it presents itself as a sort of runaway half of a dirty and broken Thundarr the Barbarian moon that’s been ripped out of orbit by cosmic forces beyond our reckoning. And, by now calorie-drunk, swooning with surfeit, I imagined Guy Fieri straddling that ragged crescent cake-moon like a motorcycle, riding into a cold and inscrutable universe, crying for an answer, a connection, somebody, anybody, with his painted flames and chocolate-sauced potato chips, his pepperoni armor and outsized burgers: Is anybody out there? I’ve got cheesecaaaaake!
I … I … I don’t know why anyone would want to eat that. All it’s missing are some sparklers and whatever the dessert version of truck nuts is. My condolences to Mr. Kiraly’s loved ones if he actually consumed this whole thing. If the heart didn’t go out, surely the diabetes will finish him off.
Here’s another photo via Twitter. Yum:
Guy’s Cheesecake Challenge #GuysVegas #Flavortown pic.twitter.com/O2NCqYVPgI
— Nick Tillinghast (@Tillweezy) April 17, 2014
Diabeetus.
FYI, that’s spelled Die Of Beaties
Diabettis.
Guy Fieri is the Michael Bay of food.
I thought Gallagher was the Michael Bay of food?
This may be the most perfect way I’ve heard him described.
He brought his show to my area and of course, OF COURSE, he picked the absolute worst place to eat to feature in a neighborhood noted for its restaurants.
Say what you want, but $12 for half a cheesecake ain’t bad…
Yeah, there’s no International standardized measurement of a cheesecake. Based on that price, I’m pretty sure it’s not much bigger than your standard slice from the Cheesecake Factory.
I can’t tell who’s the bigger douche; Guy Feiri or the critic and his fuckin’ redundant synonyms.
I like how the one pretzel on the side looks like a cigarette butt.
I love all of these things but that picture just ain’t doing it for me. There’s no subtlety to it. I’m sure there’s a much nicer way to do a presentation for it, perhaps chopping the toppings and creating a crust layer using them. Hell, bread the entire thing in pretzel and chip crumbs and then deep fry it. This looks like someone took a tshirt cannon filled with chips and pretzels and then blasted it on a cheesecake though, it really bothers either my OCD or type A personality. The way the chocolate syrup it drizzled on it makes me think of the Pop Copy sketch from Chapelle’s Show where he’s painting the bathroom in shit.
The last part is what happens after you eat this.
But that cake looks like something Ookla the Mok left in his litterbox.
As much as it may pain some of us, the place is doing brisk business. I walked by it several times when I was out there about two months ago and they had a decent crowd there (Guy happened to be in Vegas that weekend, as was Justin Bieber, so I’m surprised the town didn’t collapse under the weight of all that douchiness on top of the regular weekend douchiness combined with a fight weekend.) . There have been some positive reviews of the place called in by listeners of one of the Vegas podcasts I listen to. Still not somewhere that’s high on my list of places to try.
In Guy’s Vegas Kitchen cheesecake eat you.
What do you win if you survive the challenge?
Diabetes
Also self-loathing.
I assume that picture of the skull in the chef’s hat on the plate is the equivalent of the skull & crossbones on a bottle of poison.
I was hoping he’d mention how it tasted. I can’t imagine it being not disgusting, but those counter-intuitive flavor mixtures do sometimes work. Like pineapple and pizza does, for some people who should be institutionalized.
I’m also interested in the giant s’mores featured on the source page.
I’m guessing it tastes like a Hollister store.
I didn’t think I could possibly hate someone as much as I hate Guy Fieri.
Shouldn’t the title be: ” Some Food Critic Actually Tried Guy Fieri’s ‘Cheesecake Challenge’ From His Vegas Kitchen & Bar, but never actually tells us if it is good, or if he ate any at all.”
Will mark for Thundarr references.