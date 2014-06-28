Some Food Critic Actually Tried Guy Fieri’s ‘Cheesecake Challenge’ From His Vegas Kitchen & Bar

Back in April we brought you highlights from Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar, which included something called the “Cheesecake Challenge” — a $12 dessert that was described as a “huge mountain of cheesecake topped with potato chips, pretzels + hot fudge.” At the time I said it sounded like an an obstacle kids would have had to dig through to find a flag during the obstacle course challenge at the end of Double Dare.

Well! Food critic and brave soul Andrew Kiraly from Nevada’s KNPR public radio sampled some offerings from Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar, and this is what he had to say about the Cheesecake Challenge. Which is actually half of an entire cheesecake.

It is half a cheesecake studded with pretzels and potato chips, then zigzagged with a drizzle of hot fudge. But the telling, crucial detail is how the half-cheesecake is presented. Instead of sitting flat — commonsense, quotidian, even jejune — the cheesecake is set on its edge like a wheel, so it presents itself as a sort of runaway half of a dirty and broken Thundarr the Barbarian moon that’s been ripped out of orbit by cosmic forces beyond our reckoning. And, by now calorie-drunk, swooning with surfeit, I imagined Guy Fieri straddling that ragged crescent cake-moon like a motorcycle, riding into a cold and inscrutable universe, crying for an answer, a connection, somebody, anybody, with his painted flames and chocolate-sauced potato chips, his pepperoni armor and outsized burgers: Is anybody out there? I’ve got cheesecaaaaake!

I … I … I don’t know why anyone would want to eat that. All it’s missing are some sparklers and whatever the dessert version of truck nuts is. My condolences to Mr. Kiraly’s loved ones if he actually consumed this whole thing. If the heart didn’t go out, surely the diabetes will finish him off.

Here’s another photo via Twitter. Yum:

(Via Eater)