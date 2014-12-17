Some Guy Actually Deployed An Airplane’s Emergency Slide Because He Wanted To Get Off Quicker

After a lengthy flight and hours spent trying to make the best out of the sad situation that is Economy Class “legroom”, the last thing you want to do upon landing is sit cooped up for another 60 minutes as the plane finds its gate and properly starts the disembarking process.

One China Eastern passenger who just had to get off his plane and could not be bothered with such silly, time-consuming safety measures took matters into his own hands by prematurely opening the emergency exit door and deploying the emergency slide. And they say patience is a virtue! Per ABC 7:

Surveillance video shows the plane’s slide deploy around 9 p.m. Monday night at the Sanya Phoenix International Airport in the province of Hainan, China. According to the Xinhua News Agency, the man admitted he didn’t pay attention to the safety instructions at the beginning of the flight and didn’t realize the emergency door and emergency slide were for emergencies only. Police later asked him why he opened the door. His response: “To get off the plane quicker.”

The little antic apparently caused over $16,000 in damages, quite a hefty amount that China Eastern’s got to cough up. Maybe they ought to make the antsy passenger foot the bill.

Below, watch a short news clip on the incident.

(Via ABC 7 and China View)