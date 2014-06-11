Some New York City Strippers Are Accused Of Drugging Rich Men For Their Money

Shutterstock

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before – a banker, a real estate attorney and a cardiologist walked into a strip club, and the strippers that they hired to take them there put Molly and roofies in their drinks before they ran tabs as high as $200,000. Haha no, that’s not a hilarious new joke that the kids are telling each other at school, but it’s the sad reality for at least four men today, as they were the basis for the arrest of four New York City women this week. The DEA and NYPD busted the professional strippers on charges of grand larceny, assault and forgery, according to the Associated Press, and at least one strip club manager might join them.

Their plot was diabolical, as they’d meet the unnamed men at classier bars, where they’d drug the drinks before taking the Johns to either Scores in Manhattan or RoadHouse in Queens. Once the strippers had their wasted sugar daddies at the strip clubs, they’d rent private rooms and order expensive meals and drinks, all while charging them individually for *clears throat* services rendered. When the guys finally realized what happened, well, that’s where the strippers thought they were being the smartest.

The men reported waking up in their cars or in hotel rooms with little or no memory of the encounters. Those who tried to dispute the strip club bills received texts from the strippers threatening to go public with their transgressions, authorities said. Last month, Scores sued a cardiologist, saying he owed the club $135,303 for unpaid services. According to the lawsuit, the doctor disputed the charges by saying “he was drugged by plaintiff’s employees and thus did not authorize the charges” — a claim the club says is contradicted by security video showing him freely showing up there on four separate occasions. (Via the AP)

So there you go, guys who never have a reason for why you withdrew $1,000 from an ATM with a $25 surcharge at a place called Motorboats. Simply say you were drugged and taken advantage of, because your wives and girlfriends will totally believe you.