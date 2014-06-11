Some New York City Strippers Are Accused Of Drugging Rich Men For Their Money

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before – a banker, a real estate attorney and a cardiologist walked into a strip club, and the strippers that they hired to take them there put Molly and roofies in their drinks before they ran tabs as high as $200,000. Haha no, that’s not a hilarious new joke that the kids are telling each other at school, but it’s the sad reality for at least four men today, as they were the basis for the arrest of four New York City women this week. The DEA and NYPD busted the professional strippers on charges of grand larceny, assault and forgery, according to the Associated Press, and at least one strip club manager might join them.
Their plot was diabolical, as they’d meet the unnamed men at classier bars, where they’d drug the drinks before taking the Johns to either Scores in Manhattan or RoadHouse in Queens. Once the strippers had their wasted sugar daddies at the strip clubs, they’d rent private rooms and order expensive meals and drinks, all while charging them individually for *clears throat* services rendered. When the guys finally realized what happened, well, that’s where the strippers thought they were being the smartest.
The men reported waking up in their cars or in hotel rooms with little or no memory of the encounters. Those who tried to dispute the strip club bills received texts from the strippers threatening to go public with their transgressions, authorities said.
Last month, Scores sued a cardiologist, saying he owed the club $135,303 for unpaid services. According to the lawsuit, the doctor disputed the charges by saying “he was drugged by plaintiff’s employees and thus did not authorize the charges” — a claim the club says is contradicted by security video showing him freely showing up there on four separate occasions. (Via the AP)
So there you go, guys who never have a reason for why you withdrew $1,000 from an ATM with a $25 surcharge at a place called Motorboats. Simply say you were drugged and taken advantage of, because your wives and girlfriends will totally believe you.
I used to bartend at Deja Vu (aka pour pop) one summer in college and saw dudes get rooked nightly. Most marks weren’t drunk/stoned, sadly, they just couldn’t say “no” to naked chicks giving them attention.
You could actually use credit cards to get Deja Vu funny money (equivalent to cash) and I had this one regular paying me real cash to pretend that his credit cards would get maxed out and then the girls would get super pissed and physically push him around.
I love strippers, don’t get me wrong, but they will take advantage of you if you show any sign of weakness.
So glad I found out early on in my 20’s that strip clubs suck.
Pfft, pretty much all strippers are guilty of this…
…Letting someone snort cocaine off a body part is drugging them, right?
There’s a place here in SF where the mostly extremely hot ladies pull out little baggies of blow from their handbag things and let you do it off of them…er, so I hear. THEORETICALLY. Ahem.
They’ll also sneak you mini bottles of booze and whatnot all just to keep you in that booth for 5 more songs at $100 per. Then they’ll spend a song going to get it but once you’ve got an toned 20 year old sexbomb making out with her friend in your lap as you snort rails off their cleavage you just don’t care.
Whiskey makes you do really dumb things. #themoreyouknow
All I have to say is whomever came up with the idea of allowing credit cards into strip joints is THE DEVIL. Leave those things at home if you’re gonna go, trust me.
@begbie3 – Several excellent points, sir. The last one is a rule in my book: Bring cash only (typically only what you can afford in case you get black-out drunk). LEAVE THE PLASTIC AT HOME.
Just a hint, if a stripper offers you a milkshake and she actually is holding a milkshake, you are about to be roofied.
I am shocked, I say SHOCKED that this happens in this day and age! Next thing you’ll tell me is that cats and dogs are popular on the Internet.