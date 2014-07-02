Some Thoughts On 7-Eleven’s Fully Loaded Doritos And The Impending Food Apocalypse

Prepare to read one of the most alarming statements that you’ll ever read from a corporate spokesperson in your life:
“This is our biggest snack rollout, ever,” says Nancy Smith, senior vice president of merchandizing at 7-Eleven. “It hits our Slurpee and Big Gulp target.” (Via USA Today)
Long have I tried to wrap my brains around the fast food marketing process and the philosophy that companies use in developing new food items and pretending like they’re something that we should eat. Among my personal favorites are Subway’s Flatizza – which is a flatbread pizza that the company claimed discovery rights to – and Taco Bell’s Quesarito, which is just a burrito wrapped in a quesadilla. And today, of all companies, 7-Eleven has perhaps trumped them with the wide release of the Doritos Loaded, which are basically cheese wedges coated with Doritos crumbs.
In fact, Jimmy Kimmel Live sent the wonderful Guillermo to try the Doritos Loaded in a bit for last night’s show, and even parody will only assist 7-Eleven in making these “inside out nachos” an amazing success.
Let’s face it – that could have and should have been a lot worse, considering how remarkably… special this particular food item is. But having once been the type of person who ate food from 7-Eleven – college was a very poor time, and nacho chili dogs were $2 – I have no doubt that people will be eating these nacho snacks for months and possibly even years to come, despite the fact that they look like this in reality:
I know I can’t fight the overwhelming majority of stoners, misfits and generally unhealthy people who care less about nutrition and more about getting Doritos and more cheese all at once, despite the fact that this is truly a sign of the impending Food Apocalypse. Ideas will only get more ridiculous as the corporate food demons become braver and bolder, all at the expense of our arteries and blood sugar. The fact that 7-Eleven actually refers to it as a “Slurpee and Big Gulp target” is frightening enough, so what could come next aside from giant buckets filled with both Mountain Dew Slurpees and Doritos Loaded, all stirred together with inch-thick Slim Jims? Look out at that horizon, and ask yourselves these questions with me:
Did the world really need cheese-stuffed Doritos snacks?
No. But since when has need ever been something that is considered before profits? As long as there are culinary daredevils out there who care less about their well-being and more about ingesting items that would make the devil order a salad – *points to self* – companies will produce Doritos Loaded until someone dies. When that day comes, they’ll simply add “diet” to the name.
How high was the person who came up with the idea to basically take fried mozzarella wedges and replace the breading with Doritos crumbs and fill them with cheese more processed than modern pop music?
Probably this high:
How hungry do you have to be to go out of your way to stop at a 7-11 and buy these?
Probably this hungry:
Are the people who are eating these doing it ironically or have they just given up?
Both. They’re like daywalker vampires. There’s no stopping them now, and they’re only going to eventually overwhelm us. Soon, Doritos and 7-Eleven will take over the cafeterias of our nation’s public schools, and our children will be made of crumbs and farts.
How long until there’s a Doritos Loaded Taco Bell burrito or quesadilla, or even worse/better, a quesarito?
Not long at all. I’d say that Taco Bell better give me credit for it when it happens, but I guarantee that they saw Doritos and 7-Eleven make this move, and the Border’s wheels started turning faster than ever. Accept your fate, humanity. Fighting it will only burn empty calories.
You can say it. Foodpocalypse.
There’s a 7-11 within walking distance of my house which is kind of unusual for the area I live in. But still…
It’s absolutely the worst. I walked down there the other day and they had all these posters up and didn’t even have those things on the grill or wherever they have them. They hardly ever have food or coffee (aside from first thing in the morning) available.
I went there stoned off my ass once and said “Can I get two slices of pizza and some wings” and the girl said “I can’t sell you that” and I said “Why?” and she said “They’ve been in there a long time” and I said “So? It’s 7-11. I’m not expecting anything decent” and she said “I legally can’t sell you those.”
Why the fuck do they have them in the case? Throw them out and make more.
Its just a gotdamn snack,who gives a shit. Its not like theyre marketing it as a meal.just because some ppl binge eat snacks doesnt mean the rest of us that dont cant try something different
With a username like that how am I supposed to trust you on this?
It’s just a gotdamn joke, who gives a shit. It’s not like I wrote this as an essay of truth in revolution. Just because some people don’t get jokes on the Internet doesn’t mean the rest of us can’t try to have some fun.
See? That’s how fucking easy it is to be a humorless asshole in an Internet comments section. Go eat your Doritos Loaded and learn how to take a fucking joke.
Ok,i just got burned.goin to the corner to eat my humble pie now
Must say that the 7-Eleven located in the building where I work sometimes has some decent looking pizza and hot dogs/half-smokes/kielbasa things on display but I’m strong and usually just buy a pre-packaged salad (again, surprisingly decent) and a large diet soda. I’m so proud of myself!
Now when I was a freshman in college, my Saturday morning breakfast from 7-Eleven was a carton of chocolate milk and a blueberry Hostess Fruit Pie.
The pizza always looks good. It’s like sorcery.
Their cornrollers are addictive as hell.
And even the sandwiches aren’t too bad.
i was hoping this was a review, not a condemnation.
although they do look awful.
Phat.
America’s most important contribution to the human race will most certainly be the phasing out of normal bread/breading. Fuck buns, use donuts. Fuck bread, batter it and deep-fry it. Fuck breadcrumbs, use cheese-dusted tortilla chips.
U-S-A! U-S-A!
I’ll try them for the same reason I eat the double downs at KFC and the Mcrib at Mcdonald’s, because I hate myself.