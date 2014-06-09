Somebody Help This Poor Guy Being Held Hostage By His Wife At A Michaels Craft Store

I feel your pain, anonymous Michaels shopper’s husband, captured by this Reddit user over the weekend — I really do. Despite my XX chromosome status, I actually loathe shopping almost as much as I do crafts. When possible, I buy clothes online and the thought of a trip to Target on the weekend sends shivers down my spine. My husband, on the other hand, probably falls squarely into the camp of this dude’s wife. When we go grocery shopping — I’m not making this up — he meticulously compares prices to package weight and will try to figure out if the better deal is off-brand or brand name on sale, like an 80-year-old who lived through the Great Depression when all I want is to LEAVE LEAVE LEAVE. It’s maddening.
So here’s to you, anonymous Michaels shopper’s husband. Next time try sneaking some airplane-sized bottles of mini booze in with you. Trust me, it helps.
Been there.
Michael’s doesn’t even have a Husband Chair where you can pass the endless hours reading until your phone goes dead.
I just wait in the car and listen to the radio.
The few times my wife has gone there, I’ve invented a reason to go pretty much anywhere else in the mall.
Michaels used to have a model rocket section. They also had model trains, just stay in that aisle.
I just stay at home.
I just shoot myself in the head.
I’ve found that in these situations the best way to handle it is to go on the offensive. Start grabbing every item you walk by and ask ridiculous questions loudly. This usually gets my wife flustered and she decides to retreat from the store. Basically just act like your 7 years old.
This guy should have been sitting in the car like a real man.
I like how the guy repurposed an upside-down M for “WONT.” I think he’s got crafting potential.
(They still have models, Testor paints, all that boy stuff.)
