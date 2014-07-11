Someone Finally Called Out Steven Spielberg For Being A Dinosaur-Killing Monster

Hold on to your butts, but people on Facebook are idiots. To mock the uproar over the blonde cheerleader and her exotic (and dead) trophy animals, Jay Branscomb put a picture of Steven Spielberg posing with a “departed” triceratops on his Wall, writing, “Disgraceful photo of recreational hunter happily posing next to a Triceratops he just slaughtered. Please share so the world can name and shame this despicable man.” It’s clearly satirical, to everyone except his Facebook Friends, that is.

That’s one #benghazi reference away from being peak Internet comment. Anyway, Penelope sounds like a lot of fun — stay tuned for her next post about what Spielberg’s doing to monkeys.

Via Pajiba