Someone Finally Called Out Steven Spielberg For Being A Dinosaur-Killing Monster

Hold on to your butts, but people on Facebook are idiots. To mock the uproar over the blonde cheerleader and her exotic (and dead) trophy animals, Jay Branscomb put a picture of Steven Spielberg posing with a “departed” triceratops on his Wall, writing, “Disgraceful photo of recreational hunter happily posing next to a Triceratops he just slaughtered. Please share so the world can name and shame this despicable man.” It’s clearly satirical, to everyone except his Facebook Friends, that is.
That’s one #benghazi reference away from being peak Internet comment. Anyway, Penelope sounds like a lot of fun — stay tuned for her next post about what Spielberg’s doing to monkeys.
Hopefully they don’t post any set pictures of him from Schindler’s List.
Boom.
I mean, uh….too soon?
To make up for the negative publicity, he released a picture of himself posing with his foot on top of a “dead” German soldier from Saving Private Ryan.
Your comment was completely out of line. Hit the showers!
To be fair, George Lucas ate that dinosaur so nothing was wasted.
I thoroughly enjoyed this joke.
Yes indeed. Well done.
I laughed. Nicely done RW.
Should have photoshopped a bloody spear into Spielberg’s hand to make him look bad-ass.
Yeah he’s missing the assault rifle pose. Also, should straddling, you know, out of respect.
@Rawhead Wrecks: Yeah but then Spielberg would just photoshop a walkie-talkie over the bloody spear.
Solid Internet trolling
if anything, the greater crime of steven spielberg is his incessant use of precocious children filled with wonder… stop it, they’re the worst…
At the very least he should let the (Insert monster/ alien/extinct creature here) eat one of them.
That, and wise beyond their years children. Children are fucking stupid.
What I’d really like to see is Spielberg standing over the corpse of Corey Feldman on the Goonies set. THAT would have been a service to humanity.
Meanwhile, Señor Spielbergo is rocking his Friendster account HARD.
+1 non-union Mexican equivalent.
Ole!
I love this so much. It’s days like these that I realize the internet is really worth all the hassle.
I knew it! The Jews killed the Dinosaurs.
+1 Just like it sez in The Bible.
That triceratops isn’t dead. It’s just sick because it ate the wrong plants. I saw it on the documentary called Jurassic Park.
WRONG! She’s pregnant.
Next you’ll be telling me that they have giant piles of shit or something.
So they were just playing in the dino poo for fun then? Last I heard you could test a pregnancy with pee, but not poo.
Dino ….. droppings? Droppings?
How do we know Penelope wasn’t joining in on the fun?
She really should have used the “sarcastic” font, if that was the case.
um, how do you know this person’s response wasn’t brilliant sattire?
If it is, it puts the original post to shame.
You can probably tell by their profile name that it’s not.
So to try to answer the question of is she joking or not, I looked up her profile. If I told you she was an older woman who lived in Florida, would that give you any clues?
“lives in Florida” is ALL the clues.
To be fair, she probably sees alligators every day and thinks they’re dinosaurs.
It’s an easy mistake to make when you’re smoking meth.
I swear Penelope may be very serious there. I swear if that’s sarcasm…….I just know she thinks that’s real. It would be know fun if she didn’t.
How can a Triceratops be real if our eyes arent real?