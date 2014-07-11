Someone Finally Called Out Steven Spielberg For Being A Dinosaur-Killing Monster

#Dinosaurs #Steven Spielberg
Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.11.14 37 Comments

Hold on to your butts, but people on Facebook are idiots. To mock the uproar over the blonde cheerleader and her exotic (and dead) trophy animals, Jay Branscomb put a picture of Steven Spielberg posing with a “departed” triceratops on his Wall, writing, “Disgraceful photo of recreational hunter happily posing next to a Triceratops he just slaughtered. Please share so the world can name and shame this despicable man.” It’s clearly satirical, to everyone except his Facebook Friends, that is.

That’s one #benghazi reference away from being peak Internet comment. Anyway, Penelope sounds like a lot of fun — stay tuned for her next post about what Spielberg’s doing to monkeys.

Via Pajiba

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dinosaurs#Steven Spielberg
TAGSDEAD ANIMALSDINOSAURSHUNTERSJURASSIC PARKsteven spielberg

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP