Someone Found A Swastika In Their McDonald’s Bun

The following are things I expect out of a chicken sandwich from McDonald’s:
-a bun
-lettuce
-tomatoes
-something that kinda looks like a chicken breast
The following are things I don’t expect out of a chicken sandwich from McDonald’s:
-a cockroach
-pink slime chicken
-A swastika
It’s that last thing I’d like to talk about here because some yes, that happened at a McDonald’s in North Carolina. This is your weekly reminder that people are the worst.
“McDonald’s said it does not tolerate that kind of behavior and fired the employee responsible.”
Good to know McDonald’s is anti-swastika.
“Who not only orders a plain chicken sandwich like that but then proceeds to add mayonnaise to it after? I’ll tell you who: those zionist Jews over at Starbucks propagating the myth of the Holocaust.”
– The Hamasburglar
I have nothing witty to add. That’s just an amazing joke.
Hamas Terrorist In Palestine: ‘The Day of Judgment will not come about until Moslems fight Jews and kill them. Then, the Jews will hide behind rocks and trees, and the rocks and trees will cry out: ‘O Moslem, there is a Jew hiding behind me, come and kill him.’
Anti-Semite At McDonald’s: Your order won’t be ready until we, like, kill a bunch of Jews. Then the Jews will hide behind the cows and buns until the cows and buns moo out and say ‘Do you want fries with that.'”
Uh, what was that created with?
My first thought would be butter somehow, but that would be such a specific application of butter to a bun to even do that and have the customer see it.
Not to mention unless mcdonalds changed the way they do business, they don’t make to order anything, so this wasn’t even someones specific order, it was just a random perfect nazi symbol on a mass produced product also known as.
FAKE!!!
Kid used butter to put the swastika in. Said as much in the video.
Jizz. It’s always jizz.
butter jizz?
The Southern Style Chicken comes with a Crispy Chicken patty, two pickles, and butter, to answer the above question about ordering the sandwich plain only to add Mayo later.
And to clarify your statement, judasdubois, I worked at McD’s for nine years, and McDonald’s doesn’t necessarily cook the food to order, but they wait to assemble the sandwiches until the order comes up. All the meat is kept in heated cabinets in pull out trays. With the way most McDonald’s kitchens are set up, it’s very hard for the customers to see what’s going on back there, because the condiment racks and monitors usually block the view into the grill area.
Not only was the kid an idiot for doing the design, he certainly used more butter than he was supposed to making that design.
I stand informed. I worked at Jack in the Box, we did ever thing made to order which was great for drunk people wanting breakfast at 2am, but made me hate them with every fiber of my younger twenty something self.
@SpacemanBiggs I used to work at McD’s and i can confirm all of these points. And we always used to make designs on buns if we weren’t busy. Like a smiley, or a swirl, one time a customer was waiting on fries so I prepared his burger with a pretty good rendition of starry night in mustard (he ordered extra)……hate symbols…not so much…
I was gonna say this was one of those examples of someone just seeing something that they’re looking for in the middle of nothing, but, yeah. that’s an intentionally drawn swastika.
Maybe he was wishing her well. The original meaning of Swastika was ‘well-being.’ Until that Assclown Hitler ruined it for everyone.
It’s not a good sign for White Supermacists when I thought, “well, at least one of them was employed”
Infurheriating.