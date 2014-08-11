Someone Found A Swastika In Their McDonald’s Bun

Senior Editor
08.11.14

The following are things I expect out of a chicken sandwich from McDonald’s:

-a bun
-lettuce
-tomatoes
-something that kinda looks like a chicken breast

The following are things I don’t expect out of a chicken sandwich from McDonald’s:

-a cockroach
-pink slime chicken
-A swastika

It’s that last thing I’d like to talk about here because some yes, that happened at a McDonald’s in North Carolina. This is your weekly reminder that people are the worst.


“McDonald’s said it does not tolerate that kind of behavior and fired the employee responsible.”

Good to know McDonald’s is anti-swastika.

[reddit]

