Someone Found Middle-Aged Napoleon Dynamite And Pedro In Line At Subway

In June, we published a Where Are They Now? feature on the Napoleon Dynamite cast, which came out 10 years ago, and noted stars Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez still have healthy acting careers. What we neglected to mention is that they’re now middle-aged men who hang out at a Subway in Idaho and look like John C. Reilly and Little Richard. “You could be eating whole wheat if you wanted to.”
Idaho is weird.
This should not have amused me as much as it did. :)
I guess the time machine really did work
THIS
Thank you, I’ve had a really shitty day and this helped turn it around.
I sincerely hope the sandwich artists asked him if he wanted tots with his sandwich.
The fact of that goddamn movie being filmed in Idaho just confirms my suspicion that Jon Heder and Efran Ramirez were just stand-ins for the 100% true story