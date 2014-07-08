Someone Found Middle-Aged Napoleon Dynamite And Pedro In Line At Subway

07.08.14 5 Comments

In June, we published a Where Are They Now? feature on the Napoleon Dynamite cast, which came out 10 years ago, and noted stars Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez still have healthy acting careers. What we neglected to mention is that they’re now middle-aged men who hang out at a Subway in Idaho and look like John C. Reilly and Little Richard. “You could be eating whole wheat if you wanted to.”

Idaho is weird.

