Hannibal Buress Revealed The One Conversation Topic ‘Late Show’ Producers Will Say No To

It was weird seeing Hannibal Buress on Late Show with David Letterman last night. Not bad weird, though. It was great! He’s one of the funniest stand-up comedians out there today, and it was a delight seeing him talk to Letterman about the worst NBA mascots and the Oddball Comedy & Curiosity Festival. But it WAS odd seeing Hannibal to the right of a late-night host who isn’t Eric Andre.
Also, this:
What’s a Migos?
Rappers best listened to via YouTube parody.
Thank you @Chet Manley. I am neither “With It” nor “Hip” so I was without a clue.
He’s the king.
LOL at the Migos. I’m pretty sure Letterman is not well versed into ratchet rap.
Migos? This guy is CRUSHING it!