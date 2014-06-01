Someone Valiantly Stabilized ‘Cloverfield’ And Managed To Make It Unwatchable

Cloverfield is one of those movies that was a lot better before it was released and highly disappointing afterwards. I can still find some joy in portions of the movie, but it’s a boring mess for the most part. Not to mention that it’s being outclassed in hindsight by movies like Godzilla and Pacific Rim (even if Gareth Edwards got a little carried away with the whole Spielberg thing).
Here we have Cloverfield rearing its head again, refusing to die, due to a very patient individual stabilizing the entire movie. If you remember the film’s run in theaters, people would get sick from the motion on the screen. So much that the staff in most locations had to put up signs to warn patrons if they had a weak stomach.
This takes care of that and makes the movie safe to watch. It just doesn’t make it much better. In fact, it’s actually even worse at points. And no amount of stabilizing is going to remove the silly plot or answer any questions about the monster.
The entire movie is embedded below, but head over to the Greatest Hits Vimeo page for a look at The Blair Witch Project given the same treatment. It’s nowhere near as jumpy as Cloverfield, so it shouldn’t be as hard to watch. Look on in disgust while you can though, I’m sure these won’t be up for too long.
I fell asleep without even pressing play.
I love GDT, but Pacific Rim was awful. I lay most of the blame on that fucker from Sons of Anarchy. That guy has the emotional range of a dog turd.
It seems to really split people. I agree though, he wasn’t a strong part of the movie.
I liked Pacific Rim, and i wasn’t really paying much attention to the actors.
I’m with Michael on that one, I was only there for the Kaijus and I was not disappointed.
I only watched the party scene but how the hell is this better?!? I feel seasick.
Wow, just realized it looked like a MUTOH or whatever those things in Godzilla were called.
I actually liked it on first viewing! But I realized pretty quickly I could never watching this tape ever again[/Herzog]
Whoa whoa whoa, what? You actually think this is better to watch? I’d rather look at a rectangle that made me slightly nauseous in one location than have to make my eye follow a constantly moving rectangle within a rectangle that made me slightly nauseous. This is way worse.
It does say unwatchable in the headline.
@Coked Up Jesus But he says, “This takes care of that and makes the movie safe to watch.” That’s what threw me. Ah well.
I saw Cloverfield in the theater when it came out. I enjoyed the hell out of it. I guess I am in the minority.
I agree that it is not great viewed at home.
I enjoyed it in the cinema too, it wasn’t great but it was definitely fun to watch at the time, I caught it on TV a few years later though and once the action actually kicked off I realised it wasn’t going to work.
I’m on your side here. I was excited for the DVD release, before realizing that it doesn’t even come close to meeting the experience of the first viewing on a big screen.
I liked it in theaters as well. I haven’t seen it since the initial viewing, so maybe it doesn’t hold up? I don’t know. But I watched the first couple of minutes here and then shut it off before even getting to the party. This is unwatchable.
Nope, Burt. I still like it, and don’t really give a shit who doesn’t.
I pretty much dig anything with Lizzy Caplan.
Agreed. Godzilla was way way too Spielbergy for my taste. If only the budget had gone towards a second Pafiic Rim
I thought the movie “Coverfield” made “Cloverfield” unwatchable. If wasn’t with other people, I sure as hell would have walked out. As it were, I kept wishing I’d brought a book.
You just perfectly described the first time I saw “I Am Legend”.
Okay, fuck it, I enjoyed Cloverfield, then enjoyed it again on second watching. And, this is crazy, but I don’t mind the stupid teenagers in horror movies, either.
Do you seriously want 90-120 minutes of nothing but GIANT MONSTER and Murderspree?
Because that shit will just be as terrible as Bayformers 2-infinity were.
Meh, I enjoyed Cloverfield, we dont get enough awesome Monster movies so its whatever.