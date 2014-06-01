Someone Valiantly Stabilized ‘Cloverfield’ And Managed To Make It Unwatchable

Cloverfield is one of those movies that was a lot better before it was released and highly disappointing afterwards. I can still find some joy in portions of the movie, but it’s a boring mess for the most part. Not to mention that it’s being outclassed in hindsight by movies like Godzilla and Pacific Rim (even if Gareth Edwards got a little carried away with the whole Spielberg thing).

Here we have Cloverfield rearing its head again, refusing to die, due to a very patient individual stabilizing the entire movie. If you remember the film’s run in theaters, people would get sick from the motion on the screen. So much that the staff in most locations had to put up signs to warn patrons if they had a weak stomach.

This takes care of that and makes the movie safe to watch. It just doesn’t make it much better. In fact, it’s actually even worse at points. And no amount of stabilizing is going to remove the silly plot or answer any questions about the monster.

The entire movie is embedded below, but head over to the Greatest Hits Vimeo page for a look at The Blair Witch Project given the same treatment. It’s nowhere near as jumpy as Cloverfield, so it shouldn’t be as hard to watch. Look on in disgust while you can though, I’m sure these won’t be up for too long.

