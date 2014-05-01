Sony Reveals ‘Sinister Six’ Villain Line-up Via Smartphone Gimmick

One of the best parts of Marvel movies are the teasers that come after the credits. It doesn’t matter how exhausting or disappointing the actual movie was — you’re sticking around for that teaser!
Well, unfortunately Sony has gone and unnecessarily tampered with the formula. In order to see the Amazing Spider-Man 2 teaser, you need to have Shazam (you know, the song identifying app) which will detect the song playing during the credits and cue up the teaser. Reasons why this is dumb — A) Why is a music app being used to unlock a video? B) Why are you encouraging people to keep their cell phones on during a movie Sony? Not acceptable.
Well, anyways, these are the images you get if you’re slave to Sony’s corporate synergy…
First one is obviously Green Goblin. Then we have Doc Ock, Rhino, Vulture, Kraven and uhhh, probably Mysterio? Come on, just give him the fishbowl head.
Oddly Sony is claiming the villain line-up for Sinister Six still isn’t finalized. Guys, it’s kind of too late to put this genie back in the bottle. If you want people to care about your Shazamed credit teasers, you actually have to follow through on what you tease.
via Bleeding Cool & The Wrap
Chameleon for the last one.
That’s what I thought at first also, but the smoke coming off the mask lends itself more toward Mysterio.
Also, Sony will not doubt fuck up the Mysterio design like they have every other Spider-man villain these past two movies.
I hope it’s old Fishbowl Head, though I imagine Chameleon would be the least expensive of the whole lot.
I believe it to be Ultimate Mysterio, which if Andrew Garfield is correct about passing the reigns to Miles Morales, would actually sorta make sense.
Considering they’re using the Ultimate versions for other villains (Electro, Rhino) makes sense they’d do it for mysterio
Maybe Shocker? He was teased on the Tumbler page a while ago. [screencrush.com]
I don’t understand how a movie about the bad guys will work – who will the villains be?
If they want me to hate Spiderman, they’ll need old emo-Toby back in the suit.
Space Hitler. It’s always Space Hitler.
The worst thing about this is that they’re encouraging people to whip out their cell phones in the theater. Get off my lawn!
That’s why I sit in the back row. With a bag of BBs. And a slingshot. They call me Cracker, Killer of Smartphones, Murderer of Screens
Eraser?!
I’ll take Ultimate Mysterio’s look over 616 for the films.
This is either the most masterful trolling I have ever seen, or you are just an insufferable prick…
Captain America: The Winter Soldier sez yer a poopiehead.
ERASER!? LOL I feel sorry for old farts living in the past
Mysterio taken seriously probably won’t have fishbowl head, which is too bad, but I guess it’s fine since the actual Mysterio is just a dork doing magic tricks. If this one is supposed to be the Marvel universes’ Scarecrow, then changing his look up makes sense.
Also this pretty much confirms Electro dies in ASM2.
Spoilers for the movie are available already online…
Also Electro is a bad 1980’s stereotype and there’s a bad Mad Scientist stereotype in there because this movie is fucking horrendous.
Ugh
Frog-Man or I riot. Probably alone…
Please please Alan Rickman for Doc Ock.
I’m guessing Chameleon, because it sticks to the animal (kinda) theme: rhino, chameleon, vulture, octopus, hunter, goblin.
More importantly, why isn’t everyone insanely delighted by the fact that we’re getting KRAVEN!? My faaaaavorite Spidey villain.
Also, I’m pretty sure Chameleon and Kraven are brothers, right? That would make them easier to introduce together
They should have made #6 J Jonah Jameson. A little Hitler mustache.
No Scorpion? Boo.
I’m going with the last two being Scorpion and Mysterio, just because their going with the Oscorp backing them plot and kraven doesn’t fit that techno villain plot. plus all the pictures seem to be actual images of the villians gear and the second to last looks more like a stinger to me.