South Korea’s High School Students Take The Best Yearbook Photos In The World

Show me a person who has ever been happy with his or her high school yearbook picture, and I’ll show you a person who, when not looking, would get devil horns and blacked out teeth drawn on that yearbook photo. We love terrible, awkward and messed up yearbook photos as much as we love cat GIFs and videos of puppies pushing soccer balls with their noses, because they make us forget about our mundane lives for a brief period of time, and they also remind us that our goofy-as-f*ck photos weren’t as terrible as we’ve always thought.

It looks like the students at Jeonju Haesung High School in South Korea actually have a pretty good idea for how we can keep all of the fun while doing away with awkward yearbook photos forever – by just acting like complete idiots in them on purpose. In these photos brought to us by the folks at Today Humor, the students are dressed up as everything from Iron Man to whatever that boy is doing above, and there’s absolutely no shame to their game.

(Images via Today Humor, H/T to Oddity Central)