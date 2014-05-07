Your Future Favorite Politician Is Running For Student Council As ‘Soviet Bear’

05.07.14 16 Comments

In fourth grade, I ran for student council as class treasurer. In the run-up to the election, which I recall involving no actual vote because I was the only one running (as the token Jew, the rest of my classmates knew I was perfect for the gig), I asked a friend to help me design posters to put up in our school’s hallways. He was a talented artist with perfect handwriting; I was a shaky monster who spelled his wrong name, and rather than starting over on a new sheet of paper, I crossed out my mistake and kept writing.

So I have the utmost respect for whoever Soviet Bear is.

My school is starting to vote for student council, so everyone who is running has been putting up posters. Someone decided to run as Soviet Bear. (Via)

In Soviet Russia, student council runs YOU. Also, politicians are bears.

01 - hbx5h3w

02 - XxLeLOQ

03 - HzJ0Vdk

04 - Y5VLEAq

05 - fM5IUrH

06 - 9zt64kI

07 - hsgGYis

08 - FCEjQLk

09 - 1DmY8FC

10 - KL5djd1

11 - gCRX09Y

12 - K6mrQhe

13 - I4KJY9M

14 - SlGgjSr

15 - WxkG4qV

Via Reddit

