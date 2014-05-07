Your Future Favorite Politician Is Running For Student Council As ‘Soviet Bear’

In fourth grade, I ran for student council as class treasurer. In the run-up to the election, which I recall involving no actual vote because I was the only one running (as the token Jew, the rest of my classmates knew I was perfect for the gig), I asked a friend to help me design posters to put up in our school’s hallways. He was a talented artist with perfect handwriting; I was a shaky monster who spelled his wrong name, and rather than starting over on a new sheet of paper, I crossed out my mistake and kept writing.
So I have the utmost respect for whoever Soviet Bear is.
My school is starting to vote for student council, so everyone who is running has been putting up posters. Someone decided to run as Soviet Bear. (Via)
In Soviet Russia, student council runs YOU. Also, politicians are bears.
I don’t agree with his Bart killing policies but, I do agree with his Selma killing policies.
Is this how Putin keeps winning?
id vote for putin if he used posters like this
“He’s six foot two and he’ll capture your treasonous mother” is the funniest political sign I think I’ve ever seen.
I thought the sign that was a response to read “I’m 52” and I said “wait, that’s pretty old for a high school student.”
+1. I laughed out loud at my desk on that one
Well played, kid. Well played.
I’m thrilled this kid has been paying attention in History class. Kudos to their teacher.
I’m angry at myself that I wasn’t clever or ballsy enough to do this in high school.
How many kids will understand the “Class is the tool of the enemy ” joke?
This gives me hope for the future. I mean, the Earth will be undergoing cataclysmic changes due to our fucked up climate, but whoever’s left might still be cool.
Soviet Bear will be around to lead us to a new future, without your treasonous mother
Soviet Bear 2016!
When I was in high school, I distributed public service announcements from Mr. T endorsing my candidacy and ensured my victory.
My parents bought me and a friend a roll of butcher paper for signs in Junior High (mid 70”s). We papered every wall in the cafeteria with Monty Python quotes endorsing my candidacy. Won but still don’t remember what I won. Early nerds win everything.
This looks like it could be the greatest troll ever.