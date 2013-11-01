The SR-71 Blackbird Is Back. And It’s Going To Space.

It’s hard to think of an aircraft more iconic than the SR-71 Blackbird. Its design has captured imaginations and lingered in the mind well after it was retired. Well, meet the SR-72, the next Blackbird. It’s going into space.
Admittedly, we’re a long way away from seeing this in any way, shape, or form: Lockheed Martin admits the first demonstration won’t be until 2018 at the earliest. Still, it’s an aircraft that brings out your inner eight-year-old, especially when they obliquely mention space:
A vehicle penetrating at high altitude and Mach 6, a speed viewed by Lockheed Martin as the “sweet spot” for practical air-breathing hypersonics, is expected to survive where even stealthy, advanced subsonic or supersonic aircraft and unmanned vehicles might not. Moreover, an armed ISR platform would also have the ability to strike targets before they could hide.
Yeah, it’s a strike aircraft, unlike the original Blackbird. Which, admittedly, is a bit disturbing when you stop to think about it. But then you remember that A) this thing goes at Mach 6, twice the speed of the original Blackbird and B) realistically, it’s mostly to show off Lockheed Martin’s engineering skill.
And that engineering is impressive. Mach 6 is an incredibly hard speed to reach and has only been done a handful of times, partially because the stresses on the craft are extreme and dying is pretty easy to do at six times the speed of sound. That’s part of the reason the original SR-71 Blackbird is a world record holder for speed with an “air-breathing” jet engine, although obviously the SR-72 will be a bit differently designed, not least by leaving the pilot out of it.
So, while it will probably never happen in reality, there might be a job at some point that can be described as “hypersonic suborbital dogfighter.” You’ve got to love the future.
Best not be too air breathing if it’s going to flirt with space.
My favorite bit on the SR-71 from Skunk Works (great read if you’re into planes), was the Air Force wanting its emblem on the wings and tail of the plane to which the Lockheed guys were like “Why the fuck do you need emblems on a super-secret spy plane flying 85,000 ft at mach 3?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?” They actually had to invent paint that wouldn’t burn off to make it work.
Probably it’s Geneva Convention stuff to protect the pilot in case he gets shot down.
They’re gonna toss a ramjet up into this bitch. Ramjets operate above Mach 3 but not under – you’ll need a secondary propulsion system to get the aircraft to the speed where the ramjet can operate.
SR-72 > Rockets
Functionally the SR-71 had ramjets already
Jesus Christ Xavier stop showing off. And then you wonder why the world hates your kind
Man, I’m glad I’m not the only one who immediately went X-Men with this post.
If you think about it, owning an SR-71 retrofitted with VTOL technology means that Xavier has some pretty serious military contacts. Those may have come in handy when you had the giant robots on your lawn, Chuck.
You don’t need actual “contacts” when you can just roll into the Pentagon and be all: “You don’t need to see my ID. You’re going to requisition me a motherfucking Blackbird. I can go about my business. Move along.”
Because, seriously, there is no way Xavier is affording multiple replacement Blackbirds, not on a “family fortune”.
Xavier Industries has many rich connections. Did they ever actually explain Xavier’s family money?
When you can read people’s minds, like the chairmen of the federal reserve, I bet it would be pretty easy to make a fortune on the stock market.
Granted our electronics and avionics are light years ahead of when the original SR-71 was originally designed but the weaponized platform was tested at that time through the use of the drone. It didn’t work out so well.
So… how much damage would a tungsten steel spike launched from “high altitude” at mach 6 do?
Because I’m no engineer, but I’m guessing that biulding a launchable missile that could survive those conditions would be, if anything, even harder than building the plane. But a good old-fashioned Rod from God would probably be more than enough.
Yeah, the “Rods from God” system of kinetic orbital bombardment still seems like the:
a) fastest
b) most fucking awesome
c) most impossible to defend against
d) all of the above
system for kicking the shit right out of your enemies. And the US could do that today without having to develop any new Mach 6 scramjet technology.
The main problem, from what I understand, is the directionality; Once you let fly, there’s no way to redirect it.
The ‘Kinetic Bombardment’ page on Wikipedia (I know, not the greatest source of teh infoz) mentions simple guidance capability along the lines of more traditional guided ordinance.
man you sick Dan
The SR-71 was one of my favorite Estes rocket kits as a kid, I think I might still have it around somewhere.
SR-71 the band though, not one of my favorites.
My mom used to make fuel for the SR-71. I had posters errwhure.