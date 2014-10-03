Stan Lee Might Be Doing More Than Cameoing In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

#Stan Lee #Marvel
10.03.14 4 years ago 18 Comments

It’s as reliable as the sun rising: Whether he’s macking on Xandarians or leading the Army, Stan Lee cameos in every Marvel movie, and not just the Avengers end of things, either. It’s a little nod to the fan and something of a tradition in modern Marvel movies. But what if Smilin’ Stan isn’t just cameoing?

It’s a theory that’s been bandied about just a bit, which is that Stan Lee’s mug is actually a cover for this guy:

For non-nerds, that’s Uatu, the Watcher. He’s pretty much a historian that observes notable events and records them for posterity, and is sworn not to interfere. Which he totally does anyway, all the time.

It’s a fun theory not least because it would mean there’s a Marvel multiverse, and Stan serves as the connecting link between all of them. No matter the time or the place, there’s Stan, keeping an eye on things, and, if studios ever give up and decide to give us the massive crossovers we want to see, he could even be the facilitator of such a blow-out.

Of course, this would potentially mean that Kevin Smith would try to force the Askewniverse into Marvel, by insisting Stan Lee was in his movies, too. So maybe we should just let this fan theory stay that way, for now.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stan Lee#Marvel
TAGSCameosfan theoriesMarvelmarvel cinematic universeStan LeeUatu the Watcher

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP