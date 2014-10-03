Stan Lee Might Be Doing More Than Cameoing In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

It’s as reliable as the sun rising: Whether he’s macking on Xandarians or leading the Army, Stan Lee cameos in every Marvel movie, and not just the Avengers end of things, either. It’s a little nod to the fan and something of a tradition in modern Marvel movies. But what if Smilin’ Stan isn’t just cameoing?
It’s a theory that’s been bandied about just a bit, which is that Stan Lee’s mug is actually a cover for this guy:
For non-nerds, that’s Uatu, the Watcher. He’s pretty much a historian that observes notable events and records them for posterity, and is sworn not to interfere. Which he totally does anyway, all the time.
It’s a fun theory not least because it would mean there’s a Marvel multiverse, and Stan serves as the connecting link between all of them. No matter the time or the place, there’s Stan, keeping an eye on things, and, if studios ever give up and decide to give us the massive crossovers we want to see, he could even be the facilitator of such a blow-out.
Of course, this would potentially mean that Kevin Smith would try to force the Askewniverse into Marvel, by insisting Stan Lee was in his movies, too. So maybe we should just let this fan theory stay that way, for now.
Is the word of the day at Uproxx “bandied”?
I’m for it!
This has been floating around forever.
I heard this awhile ago too. I like the idea, but they’d better hop to it- Stan isn’t a young pup.
I don’t buy it. Why would he let “Fantastic Four” be so bad?
Fantastic Four writers room:
writer 1: “We have decades of story lines/arcs from the comics to draw inspiration from. To create the best origin story and foundation for the F4 movie franchise, we should figure out which stories we like most, fans like most and deserve to appear on the big screen. Then we can discuss how best to piece these stories together to make the best movie.”
writer 2: “Or we could just figure out a way to get Jessica Alba in her bra and panties and go from there??”
writer 1: “Forget what I said. That’s a better idea.”
@Kenny Powers
They cast the dude from Charmed as Doctor Fuckin’ Doom. A top 5 all-time comic book villain and they went cost conscious.
@Kungjitsu such a waste. Honestly, they went cost conscious with most of the cast, aside from Alba. Chiklis was starring in The Shield, Chris Evans was the guy from Not Another Teen Movie and I’d never heard of Mr. “Fantastic.” You’d have thought it might be best for a lesser known comic franchise to cast known, not even big name, movie stars as Mr. Fantastic and Doctor Doom. Chris Evans was good, but he couldn’t help the shit story and mediocre cast.
Ioan Gruffud (Mr. Fantastic) was probably most famous for playing Horatio Hornblower.
@Kenny Powers- Hold up, The Shield was a pretty great show and Chiklis as Thing might be the single greatest casting decision in movie history. Evans was also a good Torch and Gruffud looked the part for Mr. Fantastic. Alba and dude bro von Doom were the only egregiously bad casting choices, but Doom is the only casting choice that actively damaged the movie. The ultimate below averageness of the movie(s) as a whole comes down to just not being very well written or directed.
Also, let us not forget that when Doom had his helmet it on, his voice sounded exactly the same as when it was not one. No muffling, no tininess, nothing, just like a guy did not have a bucket on his head. Fucking up Doom infuriated me.
I like the idea, but I really wish it was Jack who was making the cameos
Mr. Kirby is actually shown to be God in the Marvel Universe. Like, THE God. That’s pretty bitchin’.
For a second I thought it said “Cameltoeing.”
But I might still pay to see that.
Stan Lee is already in a Kevin Smith movie. It’s called Mallrats. It’s about 20 years old. You should watch it sometime.
BUT THEY’RE NOT CONNECTED. LEARN TO UNDERSTAND THINGS.
Anyone know why he didn’t have a cameo in X2? Come to think of it (and too lazy to Google), I don’t remember him in First Class or DOFP either.
This “theory” is a sound as Boba the loser Fett killing Own and Beru and Auquaman having a cameo in Man of Steel because of a whale.