Stan Lee, Co-Creator Of ‘She-Hulk’, Responds To David Goyer’s Comments

Yesterday, we facepalmed over David Goyer’s dumb comments about She-Hulk, Martian Manhunter, and comic readers being virgins. Goyer is the writer of Batman V Superman, the co-writer of Nolan’s Batman trilogy, and the writer of the upcoming Justice League movie. In other words, he should know better than to say sh*t like this:
“I think She-Hulk is the chick that you could f–k if you were Hulk, you know what I’m saying? She-Hulk was the extension of the male power fantasy. So it’s like if I’m going to be this geek who becomes the Hulk then let’s create a giant green porn star that only the Hulk could f–k.”
Yes, Hulk’s cousin with a Juris Doctor is “a giant green porn star that only the Hulk could f–k”. To which we say:
Stan Lee co-created She-Hulk with artist John Buscema for 1980’s Savage She-Hulk #1. So what better authority for The Washington Post (via CBM) to approach for a comment about David Goyer’s thoughts on why She-Hulk was created.
And why was she created? Stan Lee says, “I was looking for a new female superhero, and the idea of an intelligent Hulk-type grabbed me.” He went on to explain, “Never for an instant did I want her as a love interest for Hulk. Only a nut would even think of that.”
He followed that up with an honest retort to Goyer calling her a porn star. “As for her looking beautiful and curvy, show me the superheroine who isn’t.”
We’ll let She-Hulk herself have the final word on the matter.
I’m willing to bet Stan would have just as simple and eloquent defense for the Martian Manhunter as well.
But I guess if everything’s not a gritty, black & white Batman-esque realistic drama it’s not good enough for Goyer.
This is why DC’s film division is a far, far second to Marvel ‘s
Fourth if you count Fox, Sony, and Disney’s Marvel properties as separate entities. I feel like Justice League is gonna suck worse than Fantastic Four at this point. :(
Stan Lee – 1 Douchetard – 0
Again, with Community cancelled: Alison Brie on Agents of SHIELD as Jen Walters/She-Hulk. Make it happen, Joss!
STAHP – you just woke the boner beast
Alison Brie in tattered clothes after Shulking out.
Have her morph into Gina Carano and yes, that would be a sex fantasy.
GREENA Carano
Why does everyone want Gina Carano cast as every super heroine ever? She’s a fucking TERRIBLE actress.
Also, I don’t find her terribly attractive on account of her strong jaw and masculine features, but that’s beside the point.
Ugh David Goyer is the Pitts
I think Goyer is a pretty shitty writer. The fact that he has the balls to make this comment against the target audience of his biggest movies is just assholeian at it’s finest.
Hey kids, you like comics? NERDS!
“If you were Hulk. You know what I’m saying?”
No, no we don’t Goyer. We don’t know what you’re saying. And judging by your “skills” as a screenwriter, I don’t think you do either.
They are both wrong. Everyone [especially Stan] knows She-Hulk was created simply to establish the copyright.
You have my interest, now explain more or will have to resort to Google and Wikipedia.
@Jarret Myer The studio that produced the old Hulk tv show wanted to do a spin off with a female Hulk, Marvel wanted to have the rights for this so they had Stan crank one out before the spin off could be made. The tv show idea was dropped but its still the primary reason for her creation.
@josh wilkinson is correct. Read Sean Howe’s “Marvel Comics: The Untold Story” – it’s a great book that talks about the creation of pretty much every Marvel character. Spider-Woman was created for the same reason
Big ole green nips!
haha my mom with Marvel wrote the “She Hulk Diaries.” I heard from the grapevine that She Hulk was gonna be in the new Avengers, but you know rumors. Check out the book [www.amazon.com]
Yeh, I’d do her.
I don’t know. Benny Hill seems pretty aroused.
On a side note, did you ever get the impression that Benny Hill was a random British guy who some one walked up to and said “I’d like to make you rich and famous and give you a tv show where you man handle attractive women for an hour or so every week.”
Sigh, fuck this guy. Seriously, how in god’s name did I ever respect him as a writer on JSA and Dark Knight.
I’m not saying it’s the sole reason, but one of the reason female versions of male heroes are created is to secure the copyright.
[en.wikipedia.org]
stan lee is a legend david goyer is a sell out jerk
What, you mean your She-Hulk sex fantasies don’t start and stop with her punching you so hard the impact forms the O in a large, comic-style POW! as you get launched half-way across the city?!