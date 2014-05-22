Stan Lee, Co-Creator Of ‘She-Hulk’, Responds To David Goyer’s Comments

Yesterday, we facepalmed over David Goyer’s dumb comments about She-Hulk, Martian Manhunter, and comic readers being virgins. Goyer is the writer of Batman V Superman, the co-writer of Nolan’s Batman trilogy, and the writer of the upcoming Justice League movie. In other words, he should know better than to say sh*t like this:

“I think She-Hulk is the chick that you could f–k if you were Hulk, you know what I’m saying? She-Hulk was the extension of the male power fantasy. So it’s like if I’m going to be this geek who becomes the Hulk then let’s create a giant green porn star that only the Hulk could f–k.”

Yes, Hulk’s cousin with a Juris Doctor is “a giant green porn star that only the Hulk could f–k”. To which we say:

Stan Lee co-created She-Hulk with artist John Buscema for 1980’s Savage She-Hulk #1. So what better authority for The Washington Post (via CBM) to approach for a comment about David Goyer’s thoughts on why She-Hulk was created.

And why was she created? Stan Lee says, “I was looking for a new female superhero, and the idea of an intelligent Hulk-type grabbed me.” He went on to explain, “Never for an instant did I want her as a love interest for Hulk. Only a nut would even think of that.”

He followed that up with an honest retort to Goyer calling her a porn star. “As for her looking beautiful and curvy, show me the superheroine who isn’t.”

We’ll let She-Hulk herself have the final word on the matter.