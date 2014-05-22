Stan Lee, Co-Creator Of ‘She-Hulk’, Responds To David Goyer’s Comments

#Stan Lee #Marvel #DC Comics #Comics #Batman
Entertainment Editor
05.22.14 26 Comments

Yesterday, we facepalmed over David Goyer’s dumb comments about She-Hulk, Martian Manhunter, and comic readers being virgins. Goyer is the writer of Batman V Superman, the co-writer of Nolan’s Batman trilogy, and the writer of the upcoming Justice League movie. In other words, he should know better than to say sh*t like this:

“I think She-Hulk is the chick that you could f–k if you were Hulk, you know what I’m saying? She-Hulk was the extension of the male power fantasy. So it’s like if I’m going to be this geek who becomes the Hulk then let’s create a giant green porn star that only the Hulk could f–k.”

Yes, Hulk’s cousin with a Juris Doctor is “a giant green porn star that only the Hulk could f–k”. To which we say:

Stan Lee co-created She-Hulk with artist John Buscema for 1980’s Savage She-Hulk #1. So what better authority for The Washington Post (via CBM) to approach for a comment about David Goyer’s thoughts on why She-Hulk was created.

And why was she created? Stan Lee says, “I was looking for a new female superhero, and the idea of an intelligent Hulk-type grabbed me.” He went on to explain, “Never for an instant did I want her as a love interest for Hulk. Only a nut would even think of that.

He followed that up with an honest retort to Goyer calling her a porn star. “As for her looking beautiful and curvy, show me the superheroine who isn’t.”

We’ll let She-Hulk herself have the final word on the matter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stan Lee#Marvel#DC Comics#Comics#Batman
TAGSBatmanBATMAN VS SUPERMANComicsDAVID GOYERDAVID S. GOYERDC COMICSFIGHT FIGHT FIGHTMarvelShe-HulkStan Lee

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP