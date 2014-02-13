‘Star Wars ’80s High School’ Imagines Star Wars As A John Hughes Movie

#Art #Star Wars
02.13.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

Star Wars '80s High School illustration series by Denis Medri

HAN SHOT FIRST.

“What if Star Wars were set in a ’80s high school?” That’s the question artist Denis Medri asked himself. Rather than follow that up like we would with a long, smoky exhale and a “Dude, that would be, like, coool” Medri actually did something requiring effort and illustration talent.

Medri made a series called “Star Wars ’80s High School” and it has all the John Hughes vibe and ’80s high school movie tropes we’d expect. Between the Star Wars NFL and our master list of celebrities dressing as Princess Leia, it’s shaping up to be a great month for Star Wars fans.

Some of our favorite drawings from “Star Wars ’80s High School” are below, and you can check out the whole series at Behance. Thanks to Daring Fireball for the assist.

Star Wars '80s High School illustration series by Denis Medri

Luke and Leia

Star Wars '80s High School illustration series by Denis Medri

Han Solo and Chewbacca

Star Wars '80s High School illustration series by Denis Medri

Nerd-droids (C-3PO and R2-D2)

Star Wars '80s High School illustration series by Denis Medri

Vader, Boba Fett, and Troopers

starwars-80s-high-school-denis-medri-06

Lando and Greedo

starwars-80s-high-school-denis-medri-07b

Coach Yoda and Professor Kenobi

starwars-80s-high-school-denis-medri-08

Leia sends a message.

starwars-80s-high-school-denis-medri-09

Let the Wookiee win.

Check out the rest at Behance.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Art#Star Wars
TAGSARTDENIS MEDRIFAN ARTITALYJOHN HUGHESStar Warsthe 80s

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP