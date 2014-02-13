‘Star Wars ’80s High School’ Imagines Star Wars As A John Hughes Movie

HAN SHOT FIRST.
“What if Star Wars were set in a ’80s high school?” That’s the question artist Denis Medri asked himself. Rather than follow that up like we would with a long, smoky exhale and a “Dude, that would be, like, coool” Medri actually did something requiring effort and illustration talent.
Medri made a series called “Star Wars ’80s High School” and it has all the John Hughes vibe and ’80s high school movie tropes we’d expect. Between the Star Wars NFL and our master list of celebrities dressing as Princess Leia, it’s shaping up to be a great month for Star Wars fans.
Some of our favorite drawings from “Star Wars ’80s High School” are below, and you can check out the whole series at Behance. Thanks to Daring Fireball for the assist.
Luke and Leia
Han Solo and Chewbacca
Nerd-droids (C-3PO and R2-D2)
Vader, Boba Fett, and Troopers
Lando and Greedo
Coach Yoda and Professor Kenobi
Leia sends a message.
Let the Wookiee win.
Check out the rest at Behance.
I wonder how many “shagging wagon” 80’s vans were actually named “The Millennium Falcon”?
This is the most perfect thing I’ve seen all week.
I was ready to hate this because there’s such a shit-ton of “Star Wars as…” out there. But these are charming as hell.
I think it was Vader’s gang that sold me. If you could digitally insert them into “Tuff Turf”…
Same for me, except it was the droids as dweebs that sold me. Vader shouldn’t be the same age as the main characters.
No, but if I were to “make this movie” I would start from scratch, make everyone the same age, make Jabba more like Porky (no pun intended) and have him own the pizza place where Han and Chewie work, and instead of following a translation of the story as closely as possible, I’d make a cheesy 80’s high school movie that still hits certain plot points (like Boba Fett locking Han in a freezer, on the artist’s site).
I had a day off today…you can tell when I have too much time to think about certain things.
Not bad. “Or else PIZZA’s gonna send out for YOU!”
Medri’s Rockabilly Batman serious is also awesomely inspired.
series, goddammit.
Bib fortuna can be the norweigan kid who always has nosebleeds and hangs around popular kids even though they both hate each other and he doesn’t speak any english and freaks everyone out by saying weird shit in a different language and staring at them intently as if they understand him lol