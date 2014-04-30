‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Is Getting One More Female Lead

Yesterday, we learned who attended the first table read for Star Wars: Episode VII. The new castmembers — John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, and Max von Sydow — will join returning castmembers Harrison Ford (possibly in a huge role), Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, and Kenny Baker.

We weren’t the only ones who noticed only one woman among the seven new castmembers in this sausage party of a universe. But there’s good news: casting is underway for another female lead, possibly the previously-rumored Maisie Richardson-Sellers or Lupita Nyong’o.

THR says the new castmember will have a major role and will be a mixed-raced female in her 20s, while Mashable’s Josh Dickey tweeted she’s actually a minor supporting character.

A casting breakdown from last year described two female leads. One was described as “late-teen female, independent, good sense of humour, fit”, and the other was described as “also late teens, tough, smart and fit”. Screenrant has a good theory about Daisy Ridley playing the first one.

It’s a strong guess that the first female role being described is the role Ridley landed, and here’s why: In the cast photo she’s seated between Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, giving argument to her playing Han and Leia’s daughter. With the breakdown calling for a young woman who is “independent” and has a “good sense of humor,” it sounds like Abrams is after an actress with the qualities any child Han Solo and Leia Organa Solo would have.

Bit of a stretch, but I’m cool with it. And of course Han would have a kid sooner than Luke. Because Han shoots first.