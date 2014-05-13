‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Begins Principal Filming In Abu Dhabi Today. Here’s What We Know.

I’m not sure if you’ve heard about this, but some guy named J.J. Abrams is making sequels to that delightful trilogy about galactic political procedures. Abrams’ first film will be Star Wars: Episode VII, which is weird because the last one they made was Episode III. I guess at some point in the future they’re planning to go back and fill in the gap between the third and seventh films. That’s good, because we never found out what happened to that lovable scamp, Jar Jar. I bet he became a powerful Jedi, and gave those Sith Lords a good thrashing.
In the meantime, we’ve got some details about the latest film, which currently has the second unit filming in Abu Dhabi. Word has it that the remote area of the desert they’re filming in is being patrolled by the police and the army, so additional set photos are unlikely to be leaked. That’s too bad, because the last set photos revealed so much. Luckily, the folks over at The National say they have some idea of what’s been going on out there. They claim that first unit filming begins May 13 (THAT’S TODAY!), and that some “unnamed, members of the cast are already here and have been out in the dunes practicing driving the vehicles they’ll be using when filming begins.” Wait, what about these vehicles?
Our sources also report that the sets are getting closer to completion, with a “whole world” having been built on an otherworldly salt lake at one location, a “shuttle-like” spacecraft, a large tower, a “big, centuries-old-looking market”, something the crew are reportedly referring to as the “alien house” and 10 to 15 “really fast buggies” powered by jet engines (landspeeders of Tatooine fame from the previous films, perhaps?)
We have also been told that two lorries of explosives have been brought to one of the sites under high security and that a blast crater has been created. So, it looks like the action in Abu Dhabi could be set to feature a major battle or spacecraft crash of some description.
While we’re on the subject of Episode VII, Jedi News has a rumor on Adam Driver‘s character:
Sounds like Adam Driver is NOT going to play a villain… sort of.
He will be playing the son of Han and Leia, and it seems he will be seduced to the Dark Side, and a main plot point of the movie will be their attempt to rescue him.
That rumor has been going around for a while, but it’s the first I’ve heard of it since Lucasfilm gave the Expanded Universe the axe. However, they did say that creators could still use material from the EU, so it’s plausible. It definitely supports the news that Abrams and Lawrence Kasdan rewrote the script to have the cast of the original trilogy “pass the torch” to the younger stars for the remainder of the films. That could mean that Daisy Ridley or the yet-to-be-announced female lead will play Driver’s sister, who will fight to bring him back from the Dark Side in the remainder of the films.
Unless Abrams throws in a twist ending, and has Han and Leia successfully rescue Driver, and they all fly home on the Millennium Falcon leaving a trail of rainbows behind them.
Via Screenrant
Adam Driver = Jacen Solo/Darth Caedus!
Nyan Falcon sounds like a name George Lucas would actually come up with.
+1
Fine with them adapting the Legacy of the Force storyline, so long as Vergere doesn’t make an appearance. I despised that stupid bird.
Uh Adam Driver and his stupid punchable face.
I hate to tell you this, but…
The films to fill in between episode III and VII were the original films made in the 70’s
Don’t do articles about Star Wars if you know NOTHING about it
Smdh
#Sarcasm
@804mini Thank you for leaving the best comment on any of my posts ever.
I think if there were films in between there would be some kind if evidence of it. Like action figures, or tshirts, or rabid Star Wars fans. I have seen none of these so I don’t believe you.
Comment of the year.
You can’t be that dense
I suppose next they will tell us that there was Star Trek BEFORE “The Next Generation”.
I think there was one that takes place chronologically before.
We’ll Fek, you should know that in the ’09 Star Trek motion picture, Nero went back in time and inexorably altered the entire Star Trek storyline by so drastically altering the past in relation to the known vannon that practically everything after that event is lost completely or could become paradoxical. Therefore TNG, for all intents and purposes, never happened.
You’d think a Klingon Demi god of the disgraced would know this.
*huffs jar of farts, dons Beats by Apple and gets back to The Hole Milkmen*