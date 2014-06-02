‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Casts An Oscar-Winner And Brienne Of Tarth

When Star Wars: Episode VII had its initial casting announcement, the reaction boiled down to “OK, that’s great… but why’s it all dudes?” Apparently they were waiting to lock in a few fan favorites.
The news comes courtesy of a rather terse press release from EW, but it’s still some interesting stuff. First up, Lupita Nyong’o, best known for 12 Years A Slave. She’s also People’s Most Beautiful Woman, so there’s that. Not announced is her role, but you don’t cast an Oscar-winner widely seen as an enormous new talent and a woman acclaimed for her beauty as Twi’lek #3, so we’re assuming it’s something fairly important.
Also up is none other than Brienne of Tarth herself, Gwendoline Christie. We’re assuming that Christie’s stagefighting experience is part of the casting process here; at a guess, she’s playing either a Sith or a Jedi. You get one guess what the Internet’s reaction has been. Lucasfilm is keeping her actual role close to the vest as well, but these aren’t hard parallels to draw.
Now all we need is a plot so we can figure out where these people are, and what that giant pig monsters in those leaked TMZ photos have to do with anything. Come on, at least tell us who the inevitable Han/Leia child is going to be.
Well, this is awesome! Actual, positive Star Wars news!
Wow more and more “STUNT CASTING” of the flavor of the months.
Hey, I’ll take it. They’re talented actresses.
It just seems like they are making roles for people rather than casting roles already decided. To me thats just as bad as tossing in Gambit into a Wolverine movie for no reason other than to have Gambit in a movie.
Hopefully Nyong’o’s role isn’t the rumored “descendant of Obi-Wan” because unless Old Ben Kenobi was getting some strange on Tatooine between Episode III and IV it would make no sense at all.
Yeah that would be pretty devastating to the canon to me. It just wouldn’t make any sense what so ever. A solitary hermit on Tatooine goes out banging chicks on the reg?? Doubt it.
More based on who Obi-Wan was, I find it unlikely. “Jedi Code” and all.
Hmm. Do you mean to say, “Hopefully there is no ‘descendant of Obi-Wan'”? I don’t get why Nyong’o in particular would be nonsensical for the role.
@JJ Jr. exactly. It has just been rumored that that the role for which Lupita Nyong’o is being courted is the “descendant” of Obi-Wan Kenobi. It was nothing specifically against her (although I haven’t yet seen her in anything yet so I can’t honestly judge how I feel about her as an actress) but against the idea of Obi-Wan having a descendant.
Yeah… turns Obi-wan into a bit of an asshole, if he went into hermit mode on Tatooine despite having a kid. Not to mention presumably violating the Jedi rules about mating and such. Maybe “descendant” will actually turn out to mean, like, niece or something.
That Lupita is so hot right now…
Maybe Brienne will be protecting another handless knight in Star Wars