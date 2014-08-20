‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Is Ditching CGI

You can bag on the Star Wars prequels for dozens of reasons, including the worst one of all. But while we can’t vouch for any sort of unintentional political statements, we do know one thing: Star Wars: Episode VII is ditching the CGI as much as possible.
That isn’t just idle speculation, based on the fact that we’ve seen enormous amounts of practical building. It’s confirmed by Rian Johnson, who you might remember has the job of writing and directing the next two. The Hollywood Reporter covered his comment on a podcast (we know, we know, it’s Grantland, but it’s worth it), and, well, try and not get giddy about this:
“I think people are coming back around to [practical effects]. It feels like there is sort of that gravity pulling us back toward it. I think that more and more people are hitting kind of a critical mass in terms of the CG-driven action scene lending itself to a very specific type of action scene, where physics go out the window and it becomes so big so quick.”
In Alexandra DuPont’s breakdown of Episode III, the only tolerable prequel, she points out why CGI was so detrimental to these movies: they had the budget and Lucas had the fussiness to show off just how “real” CGI was, even if that meant the movie drags. Ironically, the CGI actually took away from the practical effects work that was actually in the prequels, of which there was a lot; it was that overdone. So this is exciting in more ways than one; it means we won’t have a movie stretched out by tech demos. Now if only they’ll explain how Luke’s hand got into space…
Shit. Now I’m actually looking forward to these movies.
DON’T LET ME DOWN, JJ.
“the only tolerable prequel”
Nope, not gonna be able to let that slide.
The entire premise of the story is that Anakin Skywalker is a raging psychotic fucking idiot. He threw away everything he had ever known because he dreamt that his wife was going to die in childbirth despite the ridiculous technology available to a senator/queen. I’ll let him killing Mace Windu go with an eye roll (black guy with a lightsaber=STAND YOUR GROUND), but immediately after killing Nick Fury, Palpatine says that together, he and Anakin, can find the secret to saving Padme. The term for that is bait and switch, but instead of Anakin saying “Hold on a second”, he hacks a bunch of children to death. Then he choke-slams his pregnant wife. Then he gets his legs cut off and burned alive.
So let’s recap: no friends, no wife, no kids, no limbs all because Palpatine sold Anakin a bill of goods. He’s infinitely more powerful than Palpatine, and he’s got a short temper and a HUGE sense of entitlement, but everything is happiness and harmony between them for the next 20 years. Not once does it stick in Anakin’s craw that Palpatine manipulated him and ruined his life.
Good story, bro.
He did say “tolerable”. That doesn’t mean “good”. I and II are basically unwatchable. At least III has some interesting visuals and finally gets us to the fireworks factory. It renders the first two prequels less than unnecessary.
We’re being generous here though. Bluntly, they are all garbage and in hindsight should have never been made. But I’m glad they got made because they gave me and my nerd friends a limitless source of renewable energy for the discussion, “How SHOULD the prequels have gone?”
Are you saying that 1 or 2 is better than 3 then? 2 was abysmal, 1 was ok, but I’ll let 3 being the best of the prequels stand.
Natalie Portman in that white outfit makes Episode II more watchable than it should have been.
I don’t want to blow your mind or anything, but it is established on cannon that Darth Vader has been planning a coup against Palpatine for years after Episode III and that he even created a diversion by secretly founding and funding a nascent but still laughably small resistance group called the Rebel Alliance to distract the Emperor while his real plans came to fruition.
Unfortunately and unintentionally, the Rebels were more successful than anticipated.
“but everything is happiness and harmony between them for the next 20 years…”
Well, there was that Starkiller thing in the EU so…
*hides*
Im cautious of this claim because Lucas made the claim CGI was sparingly used on the Crystal Skull before that movie came out and we ended up with a CI gofer in the first two seconds, a fridge being nuke proof and flying out of a mushroom cloud like a god damned rocket, and Shia Lebouf swinging through jungle vines with CGI spider monkeys. Now I know Lucas isn’t in charge of this one, but his neck pouch full of cats being digested are only so far from this production.
+100. That nuke proof fridge set the tone for the rest of the movie
I Am Legend looked like hot trash in 2007.
I was telling a friend the other day that Jim Henson had more to do with why people enjoyed the first 3 movies than George Lucas did.
Thank fucking God. CGI just to do it is terrible.
Which is unfortunate, because the script was solid. Great example of a place where traditional practical effects would have been so much more effective. Instead… cartoon, gravity resistant vampires.
I’ll believe it when I see it. The recent Wolf Man remake with Anthony Hopkins was supposed to be all traditional effect supplied by Rick Baker and in the end it was mostly CGI.
“Tolerable Prequel” is like saying one can “tolerate” the flu. It’s not going to kill you, but you’re DAMN glad when it’s over.
Episode III is “tolerable” in the way Malaria is tolerable. It’s not cancer or AIDS but it’s not a walk in the park either
Shit Jurassic Park still looks almost/as good as movies that come out today. Nowadays they go crazy with CGI and make absurdly outlandish scenes, so holding back is a good thing. If you pay attention to the credits in CGI movies (any recent marvel movie) you will see they literally have 5-6 different companies with 100+ ppl from all over the US do the CGI. Crazy undertaking.
CGI heavy movies*
Man, I still get goosebumps when I think about how much better/scarier I am Legend would’ve been if they had simply hired 20 or 30 nobodies as extras for scale/base pay instead of going the typical CGI route.
Right now CGI is about where practical effects were in the 50’s. You can tell when they were using green-screens, miniatures, etc… By the 1980’s though they had it figured out. Thankfully digital technology moves faster, which means we won’t have to wait another 30 years. I think in about 10-15 years we won’t even be able to tell anymore.