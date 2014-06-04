‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Director J.J. Abrams Tweets A Sarcastic, Revealing Set Photo

Earlier this week, TMZ leaked a batch of set photos from the Abu Dhabi set of Star Wars: Episode VII. Then they leaked a second batch which clearly showed — spoilers ahead — the construction of the Millennium Falcon and an X-Wing. Now J.J. Abrams has used his production company Bad Robot’s official Twitter account to respond to the leaked photos with his tongue firmly planted in his cheek.

His note says, “I wish people would stop leaking photos from Episode VII and making ridiculous claims that the Millennium Falcon is in the movie.” The note is, of course, sitting on the Holochess board inside the Millennium Falcon, as pictured at the top of this page in Episode IV’s memorable “Let the Wookiee win” scene.

Speaking of that scene, how many production assistants would you guess got their arms ripped off for letting TMZ take set photos? I mean, was it more than the usual amount of limb maiming to the production assistant pool on a Disney film, or just the regular carnage? I heard they went through, like, 417 dalmatians when they made 101 Dalmatians. Damn, that’s colder than Walt Disney’s head right now.

