‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Director J.J. Abrams Tweets A Sarcastic, Revealing Set Photo

Earlier this week, TMZ leaked a batch of set photos from the Abu Dhabi set of Star Wars: Episode VII. Then they leaked a second batch which clearly showed — spoilers ahead — the construction of the Millennium Falcon and an X-Wing. Now J.J. Abrams has used his production company Bad Robot’s official Twitter account to respond to the leaked photos with his tongue firmly planted in his cheek.
His note says, “I wish people would stop leaking photos from Episode VII and making ridiculous claims that the Millennium Falcon is in the movie.” The note is, of course, sitting on the Holochess board inside the Millennium Falcon, as pictured at the top of this page in Episode IV’s memorable “Let the Wookiee win” scene.
Speaking of that scene, how many production assistants would you guess got their arms ripped off for letting TMZ take set photos? I mean, was it more than the usual amount of limb maiming to the production assistant pool on a Disney film, or just the regular carnage? I heard they went through, like, 417 dalmatians when they made 101 Dalmatians. Damn, that’s colder than Walt Disney’s head right now.
this is JJ 101. leak set photos and allow the press to cover the leak as if it’s the end of the fucking world. wash and repeat, wash and repeat, wash and repeat, wash and repeat, wash and repeat.
You sound fun.
I hate J.J. Abrams’s handwriting. I acknowledge that it’s completely irrational anger, but holy shit, even his handwriting comes off pretentious as shit.
Fixed
He has really nice stationary.
The best part about the leaked photo of the construction of the falcon is that despite targeting “nerds” they felt they had to put it next to a photo from Episode IV like we wouldn’t recognize it.
wouldn’t it be funny if the language on those tabs indicated something important. lol
There’s a 150% chance the set pics were “leaked” on purpose to prove that entire movie isn’t being shot in front of a green screen now that George is no longer at the helm.
Is that correspondence stock left over from his stint on Team Zissou?
TMZ doesn’t take photos. They buy photos from stringers and insiders.
Therefore the statement would be, “I wonder how many production assistants got their arms ripped off for taking photos and selling them to TMZ”.
By the way, I haven’t looked at a single one. Anything worth noting (beyond the falcon)?
To me it’s still Episode I, because there’s only 2 episodes. ANH and ESB.
@Phyllis Rivers Really? I would’ve gone with Return of the Jedi over New Hope. Hell I’d take Revenge of the Sith over New Hope.
False flag operation. Wake up, sheeple.
Shooo. Wee.
What irishda said. A New Hope was great because it started the series, but I’d argue it’s the worst of the original trilogy.