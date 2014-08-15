‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Stormtroopers Look… Different In Leaked Images

#Star Wars: Episode VII #Star Wars
08.15.14 4 years ago 38 Comments

The stormtrooper is the most basic unit of cannon fodder in the Empire, and as such, they don’t get to look cool; bright white armor, helmets that obviously obscure their vision, and orange shoulder pads. But apparently, in the intervening thirty years, the Empire has hired a stylist.

The images come courtesy of Jay Carlson of Indie Revolver:

Also someone on a prop forum who claims to have seen a lot of production designs posted a photo that looks very similar. So either these are our new stormtroopers, or there’s a props ninja out there really good at fooling us all.

It’s a good look, actually, a bit like Jony Ive was unleashed on the stormtroopers after a long consultation with Ralph McQuarrie. We did a clumsy Photoshop with the Sideshow Collectibles version of the classic Stormtrooper to give you a side by side look:

As you can see, if these are legit, the classic design has gotten streamlined. You can even click a faceshield over it that looks a bit like a gas mask. It doesn’t tell us a lot about the plot, but it is interesting, and it does point to what the production design is trying to achieve. Also, it’ll look pretty good posterized on a t-shirt, which is also very important.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars: Episode VII#Star Wars
TAGSleaksproduction designStar WarsSTAR WARS: EPISODE VIISTORMTROOPERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP