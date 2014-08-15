‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Stormtroopers Look… Different In Leaked Images

The stormtrooper is the most basic unit of cannon fodder in the Empire, and as such, they don’t get to look cool; bright white armor, helmets that obviously obscure their vision, and orange shoulder pads. But apparently, in the intervening thirty years, the Empire has hired a stylist.
The images come courtesy of Jay Carlson of Indie Revolver:
First glimpse of the @starwars #EpisodeVII Stormtrooper & Snowtrooper (via @IndieRevolver)! The future of the #501st! pic.twitter.com/Zycnl5Q4P2
— 501st Legion (@501stLegion) August 15, 2014
Also someone on a prop forum who claims to have seen a lot of production designs posted a photo that looks very similar. So either these are our new stormtroopers, or there’s a props ninja out there really good at fooling us all.
It’s a good look, actually, a bit like Jony Ive was unleashed on the stormtroopers after a long consultation with Ralph McQuarrie. We did a clumsy Photoshop with the Sideshow Collectibles version of the classic Stormtrooper to give you a side by side look:
As you can see, if these are legit, the classic design has gotten streamlined. You can even click a faceshield over it that looks a bit like a gas mask. It doesn’t tell us a lot about the plot, but it is interesting, and it does point to what the production design is trying to achieve. Also, it’ll look pretty good posterized on a t-shirt, which is also very important.
The watermark on those photos is like making sure no one will eat your lunch by peeing all over it. In front of everyone.
To be fair, I get it; they want a link, which I’m happy to give them. It’s the people who do this shit to promotional images that drive me crazy. CVG in particular is terrible about that. “Screenshots from a press kit? WATERMARK THEM ALLLLLLL.”
I think its all poppycock.
It’s not bad, it grows on you after looking at it for awhile.
I have to admit my mind leapt to action figures and taking any kind of added mask on and off.
Not a knock, for me that’s a selling point.
And mine to LEGO minifigs. I dig it.
Apparently the empire now buys from Oakley.
If they did, there’d be dreadlocks dangling off the back.
Who cares about the helmets?
It’s all about the white plastic codpieces, y’all.
which while streamlined in the original will now sharp edges
It looks like a motorcycle helmet with a giant breathe-right strip across the visor.
Co-sign on the breathe-right strip. Can’t unsee.
Even worse than a Breath-Right strip: it looks like a Biore strip
I hope they do a similar update to the cod pieces.
Maybe the new helmets were designed to improve their aim. The empire had to be embarrassed about it.
Considering the cock-eyed lenses are still there, just part of a black strip, I doubt it.
Did anyone else think they were robots as a small child?
Yep, I did.
I like it a lot. I will say, it looks like the gas mask looking one seems be a completely different mold rather than an accessory on the main helmet.
True, but they look somewhat like the unholy offspring of an OG Stormtrooper and an OG Cylon from BSG.
This is probably a hoax. It’s not a reboot for chrissakes. You don’t take it upon yourself to redesign the coolest fucking uniform / armor in the history of the known universe.
Ummmmm……..the empire was overthrown at the end of Jedi, no? So to whom do these stormtroopers belong?
Well, crippled, certainly. Its top leadership and major WMD was destroyed. But obviously overthrown was something of a stretch.
I know if I’m in charge of an empire spanning across a galaxy, I make sure that I’m the only one that knows how to run it, and one major loss is enough to cripple my infrastructure.
Really? The montage of celebrations occurring on numerous planets? The statue of the Emperor on Coruscant being toppled Saddam-style? Looked like the Rebel scum won pretty decisively.
@irishda…well, yeah. The Emperor not wanting to share his power and all, I’d agree….he wouldn’t want to exactly share all the secrets with anyone else.
I always assumed the Battle of Endor was simply like the Battle of Bull Run – just the first major conflict of a very long Galactic Civil War, and that all of the events preceding that had been isolated little shooting matches and incidents.
The Emperor was dead, but there was still an entire fleet, admirals, vice lords, ambitious senators, garrisons… lots of turf to still win or lose again.
Doesn’t matter. Unless these new helmets have some sweet built in targeting systems, no one is getting shot by them. These are not the helmets you are looking for.
The notorious poor aim of the Storm troopers was intentional:
[i.imgur.com]
The film could be a complete POS, but it really doesn’t matter – the box office will be stellar. Disney will crank out a new Star Wars film every two to three years. Scripts are already in the works for SW#8 and #9.
Rebel Storm Troopers… whoopee.
Why don’t we add Daft Punk to the Star Wars universe?
Did Disney name Storm Troopers after Game of Thrones Characters too?
this is totally photoshopped. lighting and size of the helmet don’t match the body suit, and the head at that angle? whoever created this did a very poor job of it.
This is photoshopped.
^^ Lol, Of course they’ve photoshopped it onto the original stormtrooper TO SHOW YOU HOW IT COMPARES!! If you even read the article it says “we did a clumsy photoshop”
Jesus!
You don’t think the original Stormtrooper armor was cool looking? You get the “WTF??? of the year” award!
“Star Wars Episode 35 Attack Of The Clone Nike Under Armor Oregon Ducks “