The Dark Side Of The Force Helped A Young Padawan Propose To His Girlfriend With ‘Star Wars’ LEGO

Whenever I think of Darth Vader, I think of a powerful ex-Jedi whose mastery of the force’s dark side makes him one bad motherf*cker. A killer? Yes. A whiny brat? Unfortunately. A romantic? Thanks to Stephen Dempsey’s successful proposal a la Star Wars LEGO, the suave Sith Lord’s new image will never leave my mind.

According to The Daily Dot:

Steve built his replica Destroyer as a surprise for Amanda, who shares his love for all things Star Wars—as well as the Dark Side of the Force. “I originally wanted to wait until after a romantic dinner to surprise her with my creation,” he told us, “but due to going to school three hours away and it rattling in the back of my car, I didn’t want to risk any further damage.” So Steve got down on one knee, holding the Imperial warship, and proposed right there in the parking lot.

He asked her to be his “co-pilot,” and she said yes. That’s good, because it’s always nice to have a partner at your side when the threat of telekinetic strangulation is always roaming around behind you.

Here are the original photos from Dempsey’s post on Imgur:

Ah, to be young, in love, and fighting for the Galactic Empire!

Via Reddit and The Daily Dot