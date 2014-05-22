‘Star Wars’ Spinoff Movie Will Be Helmed By ‘Godzilla’ Director Gareth Edwards

After an incredibly successful opening weekend for Godzilla — which spurred the greenlight of a sequel — director Gareth Edwards has received more great news. THR has learned he’s now attached to direct one of the Star Wars spinoffs, of which there are at least three, the first one coming after Star Wars: Episode VII.

THR does not yet know which spinoff Edwards signed to direct (probably Boba Fett), but his schedule is currently open. Although he’s signed to direct Godzilla 2 and Godzilla 3 (!), neither movie has a script yet.

The Star Wars project marks an amazing career trajectory for Edwards, who went from making a small creature feature for $500,000, 2010’s Monsters, to getting the assignment to take on Godzilla, a monster in need of a 21st century rehabilitation. The mission was a success, with the Legendary/Warner Bros. movie overperforming when it opened last weekend, grossing $93.1 million. The movie also received strong critical reviews and plenty of fanboy love.

We’ve already recapped Star Wars spinoff rumors, but here’s a quick summary. Some information leaked by Hasbro suggests the first spinoff will be Bobo Fett, then we get Han Solo, followed by “Red Five”, which was both Luke and Anakin Skywalker’s call sign as pilots. We’re assuming Red Five will be about Luke Skywalker’s service during the Battle of Yavin, in which the first Death Star was destroyed. We have some file footage of that:

Also an appropriate sentiment for any haters who don’t like a relatively new director handling a Star Wars spinoff.

UPDATE: Deadline reports the film has an opening date of December 16, 2016, which means Edwards is likely directing the Boba Fett spinoff.

UPDATE #2: Now there’s a press release from Lucasfilm, which also reveals Gary Whitta (The Book of Eli) will write the script: