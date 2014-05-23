VIDEO: Star Wars Spinoff Writer Gary Whitta Rants About Star Wars

#Boba Fett #Pranks #Disney #Star Wars #.LOL
Entertainment Editor
05.23.14

Last night we learned Gareth Edwards (Godzilla) had signed to direct the first Star Wars spinoff movie, with Gary Whitta hired to pen the script. Lucasfilm’s press release mentioned Whitta’s screenplay for The Book of Eli and his work on Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead, but they didn’t admit he also wrote After Earth, because let’s all just pretend that movie never happened.

That’s Whitta pictured above. He’s actually lost quite a bit of weight since that photo, but Gary Oldman’s in it, so… yeah. Of course we’ll use it.

He’s writing the spinoff with a release date of December 16, 2016, which a leaked toy promotion schedule suggests is the likely date for the troubled Boba Fett spin-off. The press release included the customary serious quote from a screenwriter about a project.

“From the moment I first saw the original movie as a wide-eyed kid, Star Wars has been the single most profound inspiration to my imagination and to my career as a writer. It is deeply special to me,so to be given the opportunity to contribute to its ongoing legacy, especially in collaboration with a film-maker as talented as Gareth, is literally a dream come true. I’m still pinching myself.”

Okay, but how does he talk when he’s just sitting around with friends cracking jokes about Star Wars? Luckily, we have a video from March 9th, 2011. In the clip below, Whitta visits the Tested.com Podcast and talks about a prank he’d like to pull at Disney’s Jedi Training Academy. Now that he actually works for Disney, we hope it doesn’t get pulled. If anything, this shows the guy has always been passionate about Star Wars, can poke fun at his own weight issues, and is kind of a bastard with a really morbid sense of humor. I can dig it.

(NSFW audio)

Via /film

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boba Fett#Pranks#Disney#Star Wars#.LOL
TAGS.lolboba fettdarth vaderDISNEYGareth EdwardsGARY WHITTAJEDI TRAINING ACADEMYLucasfilmPRANKSStar WarsTESTED

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP